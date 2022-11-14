CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-141200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 42 59 42 61 /

CAZ301-141200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 60 37 62 /

CAZ302-141200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 59 33 59 /

Merced 34 62 34 61 /

Chowchilla 33 59 33 59 /

Madera 34 59 34 59 /

Firebaugh 32 60 34 60 /

Mendota 34 60 35 61 /

CAZ303-141200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 59 33 59 /

Le Grand 34 59 33 59 /

CAZ304-141200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 61 38 62 /

Avenal 40 60 41 60 /

CAZ305-141200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 35 62 37 62 /

Five Points 34 62 36 62 /

NAS Lemoore 34 62 35 62 /

Kettleman City 38 62 39 62 /

CAZ306-141200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 36 61 36 60 /

Kingsburg 34 61 34 61 /

Sanger 35 62 34 61 /

Kerman 32 60 33 60 /

Caruthers 34 61 34 60 /

CAZ307-141200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 39 62 39 61 /

Fresno 38 62 38 61 /

CAZ308-141200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CAZ309-141200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog late in

the night. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 62 35 62 /

Buttonwillow 34 62 34 62 /

CAZ310-141200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 32 62 33 60 /

Allensworth 33 62 34 61 /

Wasco 33 62 33 60 /

Delano 35 62 35 61 /

McFarland 35 62 34 61 /

Shafter 35 62 35 61 /

CAZ311-141200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 62 35 62 /

Hanford 34 62 34 62 /

Corcoran 34 62 34 62 /

CAZ312-141200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in

the morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 36 62 34 61 /

Dinuba 35 62 34 61 /

Visalia 35 61 35 61 /

Exeter 37 62 37 62 /

Tulare 37 62 37 61 /

Lindsay 37 62 37 62 /

Porterville 39 62 39 62 /

CAZ313-141200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 42 62 42 60 /

CAZ314-141200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 62 41 61 /

CAZ315-141200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 37 62 37 60 /

CAZ316-141200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 39 63 40 64 /

Lamont 39 64 39 63 /

Mettler 38 62 39 63 /

CAZ317-141200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 55 38 57 /

CAZ318-141200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 61. Lows

34 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

33 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 26 59 27 61 /

Bass Lake 27 54 29 54 /

CAZ319-141200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 60 39 60 /

Three Rivers 38 64 39 64 /

Springville 34 58 36 57 /

Tule River Reservation 42 62 43 61 /

CAZ320-141200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 63.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 55 41 57 /

CAZ321-141200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ322-141200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 51 29 51 /

CAZ323-141200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 29 to 43. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 25. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 47. Lows

15 to 29.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 46. Lows

14 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 31. Highs

31 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 7 39 4 33 /

Wawona 27 53 27 53 /

Hetch Hetchy 30 53 30 53 /

CAZ324-141200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

30 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 22 57 22 57 /

CAZ325-141200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows

33 to 41.

CAZ326-141200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 42. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 22. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 18.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 47.

Lows 14 to 26.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 45. Lows

17 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 16 39 16 32 /

CAZ327-141200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 25. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 47.

Lows 16 to 28.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 46. Lows

20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 39 21 38 /

Shaver Lake 25 46 26 46 /

Lake Wishon 23 45 24 44 /

CAZ328-141200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 38. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 16 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 13.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 20 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 41.

Lows 11 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 40. Lows

13 to 25.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 55 29 52 /

CAZ329-141200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 50. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 35. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 39 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 55.

Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

25 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 26 44 29 43 /

CAZ330-141200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 27 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 28. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Near steady temperature around

19. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 25 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 27 to 48.

Lows 11 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 46. Lows

14 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 19 44 19 43 /

CAZ331-141200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 49. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 32. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 53.

Lows 20 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 51. Lows

21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 19 54 17 55 /

CAZ332-141200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 46 31 46 /

Kernville 33 62 32 62 /

Lake Isabella 35 62 35 62 /

Weldon 36 60 36 59 /

CAZ333-141200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 60.

Lows 29 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

CAZ334-141200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

34 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60.

Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 58. Lows

34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 34 52 37 50 /

Tehachapi 27 53 30 51 /

Twin Oaks 35 57 37 55 /

CAZ335-141200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 62.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 39 60 42 59 /

CAZ336-141200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 61. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 31 51 34 48 /

Frazier Park 24 55 26 51 /

CAZ337-141200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 59 38 61 /

Ridgecrest 34 60 35 62 /

CAZ338-141200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 62.

Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 36 58 36 58 /

CAZ339-141200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 55 40 55 /

California City 32 59 32 59 /

Edwards AFB 29 59 29 59 /

Rosamond 31 60 31 60 /

