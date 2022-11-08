CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

443 FPUS56 KHNX 080701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-081200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Slight chance of rain

late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain

late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 55 47 56 / 100 100 70 40

$$

CAZ301-081200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Slight chance of rain

late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain

late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 57 43 57 / 100 100 70 40

$$

CAZ302-081200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 54 42 56 / 100 100 70 50

Merced 47 57 43 58 / 90 100 70 50

Chowchilla 45 55 41 56 / 90 100 80 50

Madera 45 55 41 56 / 80 100 80 50

Firebaugh 44 58 40 57 / 90 100 70 50

Mendota 44 59 41 58 / 90 100 70 50

$$

CAZ303-081200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain until early morning, then rain late in

the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 44 54 41 55 / 90 100 80 60

Le Grand 45 54 41 55 / 90 100 80 60

$$

CAZ304-081200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late

in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 56 42 57 / 60 100 60 40

Avenal 46 57 45 57 / 60 100 60 40

$$

CAZ305-081200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 59 43 59 / 60 100 60 40

Five Points 44 59 41 59 / 60 100 70 40

NAS Lemoore 44 59 42 59 / 50 100 70 50

Kettleman City 45 60 46 59 / 40 100 70 40

$$

CAZ306-081200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening. Slight chance of

rain late in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 56 43 57 / 50 100 80 60

Kingsburg 44 57 41 57 / 50 100 80 60

Sanger 44 56 42 56 / 60 100 80 60

Kerman 44 57 40 57 / 70 100 80 50

Caruthers 44 58 41 57 / 50 100 70 50

$$

CAZ307-081200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 56 45 56 / 50 100 80 60

Fresno 48 56 44 56 / 50 100 80 60

$$

CAZ308-081200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late

in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 54 42 56 / 100 100 70 50

Merced 47 57 43 58 / 90 100 70 50

Chowchilla 45 55 41 56 / 90 100 80 50

Madera 45 55 41 56 / 80 100 80 50

$$

CAZ309-081200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 42 61 42 59 / 30 90 70 40

Buttonwillow 42 64 41 59 / 10 100 70 40

$$

CAZ310-081200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening. Slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 61 42 58 / 20 100 70 50

Allensworth 44 61 43 58 / 20 100 80 50

Wasco 43 62 42 57 / 10 100 70 50

Delano 44 62 43 57 / 20 100 80 50

McFarland 44 62 43 57 / 20 100 80 50

Shafter 44 63 43 57 / 10 100 80 50

$$

CAZ311-081200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain until early

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 44 59 42 59 / 40 100 70 50

Hanford 47 59 43 59 / 30 100 80 50

Corcoran 44 61 43 59 / 20 100 70 50

$$

CAZ312-081200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 44 56 41 55 / 60 100 80 60

Dinuba 44 57 41 55 / 60 100 80 60

Visalia 47 59 44 57 / 40 100 80 60

Exeter 44 60 42 55 / 50 100 90 60

Tulare 47 60 44 57 / 30 100 80 60

Lindsay 44 61 42 55 / 40 100 90 60

Porterville 47 61 44 54 / 40 100 90 60

$$

CAZ313-081200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 63 46 56 / 20 100 70 40

$$

CAZ314-081200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early

in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows 45 to 51. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 35 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 64 47 56 / 20 100 80 40

$$

CAZ315-081200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 45 62 43 56 / 20 100 80 50

$$

CAZ316-081200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

52 to 58. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 47 66 44 55 / 40 90 80 40

Lamont 47 66 45 56 / 40 100 80 40

Mettler 46 66 44 55 / 40 90 80 40

$$

CAZ317-081200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning,

then rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 45 38 46 / 80 100 90 60

$$

CAZ318-081200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain likely through the night.

Snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows 30 to 38. South

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

22 to 32. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 27 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 30 48 28 49 / 80 100 100 60

Bass Lake 30 42 28 42 / 80 100 100 60

$$

CAZ319-081200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 53 43 54 / 60 100 90 60

Three Rivers 41 58 38 53 / 60 100 90 60

Springville 40 54 37 46 / 40 100 80 50

Tule River Reservation 47 58 43 50 / 40 100 80 50

$$

CAZ320-081200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 29 to 41.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs

37 to 49. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 36.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 46 41 46 / 70 100 90 60

$$

CAZ321-081200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ322-081200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 44 to 54.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 33 to 41. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 29 44 27 36 / 50 100 90 60

$$

CAZ323-081200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow likely early in the evening, then snow

late in the evening. Snow likely after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Highs 21 to

33. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 19 inches. Near steady temperature around

19. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 16 to

30. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 17. East winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 38. Lows

10 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 43.

Lows 13 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 9 30 6 26 / 70 100 90 70

Wawona 27 40 25 41 / 80 100 100 60

Hetch Hetchy 33 43 31 41 / 80 100 100 60

$$

CAZ324-081200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain early in the evening, then

snow and rain late in the evening. Snow and rain likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows 27 to 35.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

23 inches. Snow level 5300 feet. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 12 inches. Snow level

4300 feet. Lows 24 to 32. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56.

Lows 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 24 48 22 46 / 90 100 100 60

$$

CAZ325-081200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely until early morning, then

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow

level 4800 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

26 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 35 to 43. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level

4400 feet. Lows 26 to 34. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs 33 to 41. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ326-081200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 19 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 16 to 40 inches. Highs 20 to

32. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 22 inches. Near steady temperature around

18. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 14 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 15. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 17.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 42.

Lows 13 to 26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 21 29 17 26 / 70 100 90 70

$$

CAZ327-081200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 45 inches. Highs 23 to

33. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 23 inches. Lows 11 to 21. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 17. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 42.

Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 42. Lows

17 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 29 19 26 / 70 100 90 70

Shaver Lake 26 35 24 33 / 70 100 100 60

Lake Wishon 24 35 21 31 / 70 100 100 70

$$

CAZ328-081200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times late in the

night. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 10 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 48 inches. Highs 17 to

31. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 25 inches. Lows 5 to 17.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

10 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 8. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 17 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 14.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 21 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22. Highs

21 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

18.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 20 to 39. Lows

13 to 23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 48 27 42 / 70 100 90 60

$$

CAZ329-081200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 5200 feet. Lows 20 to 34.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers, rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

41 inches. Snow level 6200 feet. Highs 29 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 74 inches. Lows 17 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 24 to 38. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

12 to 26. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

Lows 22 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 51. Lows

23 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 28 35 24 31 / 70 100 100 70

$$

CAZ330-081200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows

9 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely and rain in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 49 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Highs 19 to 37. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 92 inches. Lows 6 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 13 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 20 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 18.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 43.

Lows 11 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 44. Lows

13 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 18 36 17 31 / 70 100 90 70

$$

CAZ331-081200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

20 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely with possible rain and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 58 inches. Lows 15 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

10 to 26. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 29.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48.

Lows 18 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49. Lows

21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 22 48 18 40 / 40 100 90 60

$$

CAZ332-081200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 37 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

34 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 39 30 32 / 50 100 90 50

Kernville 36 56 34 46 / 30 100 90 50

Lake Isabella 40 56 37 47 / 40 100 80 40

Weldon 41 56 37 47 / 30 100 90 50

$$

CAZ333-081200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the evening. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 5600 feet. Lows 28 to

38. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

23 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 55. Lows

29 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56. Lows

31 to 41.

$$

CAZ334-081200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the

evening, then slight chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Chance of rain late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

and chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 32 to 40.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 48 36 38 / 40 100 80 40

Tehachapi 36 50 33 41 / 30 100 80 40

Twin Oaks 41 53 38 43 / 40 100 80 40

$$

CAZ335-081200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain until early

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 59 43 49 / 30 90 80 40

$$

CAZ336-081200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until early

morning. Chance of snow after midnight, then chance of rain late

in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 44 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers likely and snow in the

evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Lows 31 to 43.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 28 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

30 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 58. Lows

33 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 45 32 38 / 50 100 90 50

Frazier Park 30 48 26 43 / 50 100 90 40

$$

CAZ337-081200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 59 43 54 / 40 90 60 30

Ridgecrest 44 61 42 57 / 40 90 60 30

$$

CAZ338-081200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early

in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight, then chance

of rain late in the night. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely and chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 36 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 60. Lows

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 56 42 51 / 50 100 70 40

$$

CAZ339-081200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

31 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 54 44 49 / 50 90 80 30

California City 44 59 42 54 / 50 90 70 30

Edwards AFB 44 60 43 54 / 60 100 80 30

Rosamond 44 59 41 54 / 70 100 80 40

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather