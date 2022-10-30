CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

967 FPUS56 KHNX 300601

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-301100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 64.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 53 76 53 71 /

CAZ301-301100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 76 48 73 /

CAZ302-301100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 73 43 71 /

Merced 44 75 45 74 /

Chowchilla 42 73 43 73 /

Madera 43 74 44 73 /

Firebaugh 43 75 43 74 /

Mendota 45 75 45 74 /

CAZ303-301100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 42 73 44 73 /

Le Grand 42 73 44 73 /

CAZ304-301100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 75 50 76 /

Avenal 52 74 52 75 /

CAZ305-301100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 76 47 76 /

Five Points 45 76 45 75 /

NAS Lemoore 45 75 44 75 /

Kettleman City 50 75 50 76 /

CAZ306-301100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 45 74 45 74 /

Kingsburg 43 74 43 74 /

Sanger 44 74 45 75 /

Kerman 42 74 42 73 /

Caruthers 42 74 43 74 /

CAZ307-301100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 49 74 49 75 /

Fresno 48 74 48 75 /

CAZ308-301100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 61. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 73 43 71 /

Merced 44 75 45 74 /

Chowchilla 42 73 43 73 /

Madera 43 74 44 73 /

CAZ309-301100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 74 46 76 /

Buttonwillow 45 74 45 76 /

CAZ310-301100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 74 44 74 /

Allensworth 43 74 44 74 /

Wasco 43 73 45 74 /

Delano 45 74 46 74 /

McFarland 45 73 46 75 /

Shafter 45 74 46 76 /

CAZ311-301100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 44 75 44 75 /

Hanford 43 76 42 76 /

Corcoran 44 74 44 75 /

CAZ312-301100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 44 74 44 75 /

Dinuba 44 74 44 75 /

Visalia 44 74 44 75 /

Exeter 47 74 47 76 /

Tulare 46 74 47 74 /

Lindsay 47 74 47 76 /

Porterville 50 74 51 76 /

CAZ313-301100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 73 55 77 /

CAZ314-301100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 54. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 73 52 76 /

CAZ315-301100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 73 47 74 /

CAZ316-301100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

48 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 74 51 78 /

Lamont 48 74 50 78 /

Mettler 50 72 52 77 /

CAZ317-301100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 69 51 70 /

CAZ318-301100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows 42 to 50.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 38 74 40 75 /

Bass Lake 40 69 41 69 /

CAZ319-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 58. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 73 52 74 /

Three Rivers 50 76 51 79 /

Springville 46 70 48 72 /

Tule River Reservation 54 74 57 76 /

CAZ320-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 54. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 56. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to

54. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 53 69 55 71 /

CAZ321-301100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ322-301100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

52. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 38. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 42 66 44 67 /

CAZ323-301100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 38. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain

showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 28. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 22 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

7 to 21. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Highs

42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 20 58 20 56 /

Wawona 40 70 42 69 /

Hetch Hetchy 46 73 47 70 /

CAZ324-301100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

49. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 28 to 38. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 22 to 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 78 38 75 /

CAZ325-301100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 24 to 32. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

56 to 64.

CAZ326-301100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming clear. Lows 27 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers

and rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 17 to

27. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 21 to 35. Lows 8 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 32 57 34 55 /

CAZ327-301100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 24 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 9 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 55 37 54 /

Shaver Lake 38 60 40 60 /

Lake Wishon 38 61 39 60 /

CAZ328-301100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

24 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 54. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 18 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 5 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 14 to 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

35 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 73 47 73 /

CAZ329-301100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

49. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to

38. Highs 31 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening. Lows 16 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 32. Highs

39 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. Highs

46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 58 43 58 /

CAZ330-301100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

24 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 41. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 14 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 21 to 39. Lows 5 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 18 to 36. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows 6 to

26. Highs 30 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 35. Highs

38 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 60 34 60 /

CAZ331-301100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 16 to 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Highs

47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 71 33 71 /

CAZ332-301100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

50. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 50 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 30 to 36. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 62 47 62 /

Kernville 45 78 47 78 /

Lake Isabella 45 79 48 78 /

Weldon 47 77 49 78 /

CAZ333-301100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to

49. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

51 to 61.

CAZ334-301100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to

50. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 64 49 67 /

Tehachapi 37 69 39 71 /

Twin Oaks 45 71 49 71 /

CAZ335-301100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 51 71 55 75 /

CAZ336-301100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

Highs 38 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 63 47 64 /

Frazier Park 34 67 38 69 /

CAZ337-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 50 79 51 76 /

Ridgecrest 46 79 46 78 /

CAZ338-301100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 47 76 49 75 /

CAZ339-301100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

41. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 73 54 72 /

California City 43 77 44 76 /

Edwards AFB 40 77 41 76 /

Rosamond 42 78 44 78 /

