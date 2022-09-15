CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

562 FPUS56 KHNX 150602

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-151100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 58 to 64. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 80 59 79 /

$$

CAZ301-151100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 81 55 82 /

$$

CAZ302-151100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 79 52 81 /

Merced 56 83 54 84 /

Chowchilla 54 80 51 82 /

Madera 54 80 52 82 /

Firebaugh 54 80 52 82 /

Mendota 55 81 53 82 /

$$

CAZ303-151100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 55 80 53 82 /

Le Grand 55 80 52 82 /

$$

CAZ304-151100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 83 57 86 /

Avenal 62 83 62 84 /

$$

CAZ305-151100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 84 57 85 /

Five Points 57 83 55 85 /

NAS Lemoore 57 83 55 84 /

Kettleman City 62 84 62 85 /

$$

CAZ306-151100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 83 56 84 /

Kingsburg 55 83 53 84 /

Sanger 55 83 54 84 /

Kerman 54 81 52 82 /

Caruthers 55 83 53 83 /

$$

CAZ307-151100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 83 57 84 /

Fresno 59 83 57 84 /

$$

CAZ308-151100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 79 52 81 /

Merced 56 83 54 84 /

Chowchilla 54 80 51 82 /

Madera 54 80 52 82 /

$$

CAZ309-151100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 82 58 84 /

Buttonwillow 57 83 57 84 /

$$

CAZ310-151100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 82 56 82 /

Allensworth 57 83 57 83 /

Wasco 57 81 56 82 /

Delano 57 82 57 82 /

McFarland 57 82 57 82 /

Shafter 57 82 57 83 /

$$

CAZ311-151100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 83 56 84 /

Hanford 57 85 56 85 /

Corcoran 57 83 56 84 /

$$

CAZ312-151100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 82 54 83 /

Dinuba 53 82 52 82 /

Visalia 54 83 54 83 /

Exeter 54 81 54 82 /

Tulare 57 82 56 82 /

Lindsay 54 81 54 82 /

Porterville 58 81 58 82 /

$$

CAZ313-151100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 80 62 82 /

$$

CAZ314-151100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

54 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 62 81 62 82 /

$$

CAZ315-151100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 57 81 56 82 /

$$

CAZ316-151100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 81 58 83 /

Lamont 59 82 58 83 /

Mettler 60 79 59 80 /

$$

CAZ317-151100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 75 55 76 /

$$

CAZ318-151100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 72. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 47 79 47 81 /

Bass Lake 47 73 48 75 /

$$

CAZ319-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 81 57 82 /

Three Rivers 55 83 57 84 /

Springville 54 75 54 77 /

Tule River Reservation 59 79 61 81 /

$$

CAZ320-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

59. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 76 60 77 /

$$

CAZ321-151100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ322-151100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 50 to

56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 46 69 47 72 /

$$

CAZ323-151100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58. Lows

28 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 27 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 44. Highs

50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 61 28 63 / 10 10 10

Wawona 44 73 46 76 /

Hetch Hetchy 51 76 52 79 /

$$

CAZ324-151100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

54. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 73. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 82 43 85 /

$$

CAZ325-151100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

46 to 56.

$$

CAZ326-151100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 57. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 58. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Highs

48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 40 61 41 64 / 10 10

$$

CAZ327-151100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

42. Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 57 42 61 /

Shaver Lake 43 63 44 66 /

Lake Wishon 44 65 45 67 /

$$

CAZ328-151100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 59. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. East winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 41 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

26 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Highs

43 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 77 51 80 /

$$

CAZ329-151100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

51. Highs 52 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

38 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 71. Lows

39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 45 62 46 64 /

$$

CAZ330-151100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 46. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 48. North winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 48 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 47. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

45. Highs 43 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 62. Lows

26 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 45. Highs

46 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 62 39 65 /

$$

CAZ331-151100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 54 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 38 74 39 76 /

$$

CAZ332-151100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 63 49 66 /

Kernville 52 81 52 83 /

Lake Isabella 56 81 55 83 /

Weldon 54 81 54 85 /

$$

CAZ333-151100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows

44 to 55.

$$

CAZ334-151100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 48 to

56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 66 49 68 /

Tehachapi 47 70 47 73 /

Twin Oaks 53 71 53 74 /

$$

CAZ335-151100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 59 77 59 79 /

$$

CAZ336-151100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

59. Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 60.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 65 48 67 /

Frazier Park 41 71 41 72 /

$$

CAZ337-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs 79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 88 61 89 /

Ridgecrest 57 90 58 90 /

$$

CAZ338-151100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 72 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 67 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 84 58 85 /

$$

CAZ339-151100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 82 59 83 /

California City 55 85 55 87 /

Edwards AFB 55 85 54 87 /

Rosamond 55 86 55 87 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather