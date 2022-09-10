CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

_____

748 FPUS56 KHNX 100601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-101100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 74 88 74 92 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ301-101100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 91 71 94 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ302-101100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 91 70 91 / 20 20 20

Merced 72 94 70 94 / 20 20 20

Chowchilla 72 93 68 93 / 30 30 30

Madera 74 93 69 93 / 10 40 30 30

Firebaugh 72 91 70 92 / 10 30 30 30

Mendota 74 93 71 93 / 10 30 30 30

$$

CAZ303-101100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 74 93 70 93 / 20 30 30

Le Grand 74 93 70 93 / 30 30 30

$$

CAZ304-101100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 77 94 72 94 / 10 40 30 30

Avenal 81 92 76 93 / 10 60 50 30

$$

CAZ305-101100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 79 94 73 95 / 10 40 30 30

Five Points 77 95 72 95 / 10 50 40 30

NAS Lemoore 77 94 72 94 / 10 40 40 30

Kettleman City 82 95 76 95 / 10 60 50 40

$$

CAZ306-101100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 79 94 72 94 / 10 40 40 40

Kingsburg 77 94 70 94 / 10 40 40 40

Sanger 78 94 71 94 / 10 30 40 40

Kerman 73 93 69 93 / 10 30 30 30

Caruthers 75 94 70 93 / 10 50 40 30

$$

CAZ307-101100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 80 94 74 95 / 10 40 30 40

Fresno 80 94 74 95 / 10 40 40 40

$$

CAZ308-101100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 84 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

85 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

$$

CAZ309-101100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Slight chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 77 93 71 93 / 20 50 60 40

Buttonwillow 77 93 71 92 / 30 50 60 50

$$

CAZ310-101100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 78 92 72 92 / 20 60 50 40

Allensworth 79 93 72 92 / 20 60 50 40

Wasco 77 92 71 91 / 30 50 60 50

Delano 79 92 72 91 / 20 50 60 40

McFarland 77 92 71 91 / 20 60 60 50

Shafter 78 92 72 91 / 30 60 60 50

$$

CAZ311-101100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 79 94 72 93 / 10 40 50 30

Hanford 77 95 71 95 / 20 40 50 30

Corcoran 78 94 72 93 / 20 70 50 40

$$

CAZ312-101100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 77 93 70 93 / 10 40 40 40

Dinuba 77 92 68 93 / 20 50 40 40

Visalia 76 92 69 93 / 20 50 50 40

Exeter 77 91 69 91 / 30 70 50 40

Tulare 79 91 71 92 / 20 40 50 40

Lindsay 77 91 69 91 / 30 60 50 40

Porterville 80 91 73 91 / 30 60 50 40

$$

CAZ313-101100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the upper

70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 81 90 76 89 / 30 60 60 50

$$

CAZ314-101100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 77 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 70 to 76. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 82 91 76 90 / 30 60 60 50

$$

CAZ315-101100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 79 92 71 90 / 20 60 50 40

$$

CAZ316-101100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 78 92 71 91 / 30 70 60 50

Lamont 79 92 72 91 / 20 70 60 50

Mettler 79 89 72 89 / 30 60 60 60

$$

CAZ317-101100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 89 70 88 / 10 30 30 40

$$

CAZ318-101100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke late in the evening. Lows

66 to 76. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 87. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

62. Highs 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 64 91 60 90 / 10 30 30 40

Bass Lake 64 86 61 83 / 20 30 30 40

$$

CAZ319-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 93. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 79 93 72 93 / 10 40 30 40

Three Rivers 75 92 68 92 / 30 60 40 40

Springville 74 86 67 85 / 30 70 50 50

Tule River Reservation 79 91 73 90 / 30 70 40 50

$$

CAZ320-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 67 to 79. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 90.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 89. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 62 to 74.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 88. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

74 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

67. Highs 71 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 78 87 73 88 / 20 40 30 40

$$

CAZ321-101100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ322-101100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows 69 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

64 to 70. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

77 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 64 to 70.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

75 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 82. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 79 58 78 / 40 80 50 60

$$

CAZ323-101100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke through the night. Lows 46 to 60. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 73.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 56.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 71. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

38 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 69. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 49. Highs 52 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 41 73 40 67 / 10 50 30 60

Wawona 61 86 58 82 / 10 40 30 40

Hetch Hetchy 67 90 65 86 / 10 30 20 40

$$

CAZ324-101100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 91. West winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 87. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 56 to 66. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

60. Highs 70 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 95 55 91 / 10 40 20 50

$$

CAZ325-101100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

evening. Areas of smoke early in the evening. Haze in the

evening. Lows 63 to 73. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 79. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

62. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ326-101100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Haze until early morning. Lows 47 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 71.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 68. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 52. Highs 51 to 67. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 65. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 47. Highs 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 54 73 52 67 / 20 50 30 60

$$

CAZ327-101100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight

chance of rain showers late in the evening. Haze in the evening.

Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 73. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 68. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 53. Highs 54 to 66. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 69 53 66 / 20 50 40 60

Shaver Lake 60 75 56 73 / 20 40 30 50

Lake Wishon 59 76 55 72 / 30 60 40 60

$$

CAZ328-101100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers late in the evening. Lows 42 to 54. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 66. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 65. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 48.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 63. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 47. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 62. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 62. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44.

Highs 46 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 86 60 84 / 30 70 50 60

$$

CAZ329-101100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Lows 56 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 65. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 79. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 77. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

60. Highs 58 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 62 72 58 70 / 20 60 40 60

$$

CAZ330-101100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows 42 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 51 to 71. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 69. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

35 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 52.

Highs 49 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 51. Highs 49 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 72 48 69 / 30 70 50 60

$$

CAZ331-101100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 51 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 61 to 75. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to 62.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 75. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

57. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 54 82 50 82 / 30 80 50 60

$$

CAZ332-101100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

68 to 74. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs 81 to 87. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

83 to 89. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 69.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 72 62 72 / 20 80 50 60

Kernville 69 87 64 89 / 20 70 50 60

Lake Isabella 72 88 68 90 / 20 70 50 50

Weldon 70 86 67 88 / 20 70 50 50

$$

CAZ333-101100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

60 to 72. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 69 to 81. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

58 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 57 to 67. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 81.

$$

CAZ334-101100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze late in the evening. Lows

63 to 73. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 70 to 82. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 61 to

69. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 75 63 77 / 30 70 70 60

Tehachapi 63 76 60 80 / 40 80 70 60

Twin Oaks 71 79 66 80 / 30 70 60 60

$$

CAZ335-101100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of

showers late in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs 71 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 71. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 69.

Highs 70 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 77 86 72 86 / 40 60 70 60

$$

CAZ336-101100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Haze in

the late evening and early morning. Lows 62 to 78. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 84.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

59 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 59 to 73. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 85. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 71.

Highs 68 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Highs

67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 71 61 71 / 40 60 70 70

Frazier Park 54 74 53 77 / 70 80 70 70

$$

CAZ337-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs 84 to 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

88 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 93. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 89 74 92 / 30 60 60 40

Ridgecrest 74 89 71 93 / 30 60 50 40

$$

CAZ338-101100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the night. Lows 66 to 74. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 74 to 84. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

66 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

77 to 87. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 76 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 84 71 88 / 40 70 50 50

$$

CAZ339-101100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 82 73 86 / 40 80 50 50

California City 71 86 68 90 / 40 70 50 50

Edwards AFB 71 86 67 90 / 50 70 40 50

Rosamond 71 86 67 90 / 50 80 40 50

$$

