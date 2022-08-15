CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 103. Lows 70 to

78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 66 99 71 103 /

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 101 68 105 /

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 99 66 102 /

Merced 62 102 66 106 /

Chowchilla 59 100 66 104 /

Madera 61 101 66 104 /

Firebaugh 62 99 66 103 /

Mendota 63 100 68 104 /

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 62 101 68 105 /

Le Grand 62 101 68 104 /

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 104. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 104 75 107 /

Avenal 73 103 77 105 /

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 107.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 104. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 103 71 106 /

Five Points 65 103 70 106 /

NAS Lemoore 65 102 69 105 /

Kettleman City 72 104 76 107 /

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 66 103 70 105 / 10

Kingsburg 64 103 68 105 / 10

Sanger 65 102 69 105 / 10

Kerman 62 101 66 104 /

Caruthers 63 102 68 105 /

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 106.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 69 103 73 106 / 10

Fresno 69 103 73 106 / 10

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 107.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 106. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 104. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 103 71 106 /

Buttonwillow 69 103 72 106 /

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 101 69 104 /

Allensworth 66 102 70 105 / 10

Wasco 66 101 70 105 /

Delano 67 101 71 105 / 10

McFarland 67 102 71 105 / 10

Shafter 67 102 71 105 /

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 102 70 105 /

Hanford 65 104 68 106 /

Corcoran 65 102 69 105 /

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 102 69 105 / 10

Dinuba 64 102 68 105 / 10

Visalia 63 101 67 103 / 10

Exeter 66 101 71 105 / 10

Tulare 66 101 70 104 / 10

Lindsay 66 101 71 104 / 10

Porterville 70 101 74 104 / 10

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 103. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 102 78 105 /

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 72 102 77 105 /

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 67 101 72 104 / 10

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 103. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 71 103 76 105 /

Lamont 69 103 75 105 /

Mettler 72 100 76 103 /

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 96 73 98 / 10

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to

101. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 74. Highs

85 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 99 64 101 / 10

Bass Lake 61 93 64 95 / 10

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to

106. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 102 73 105 / 10

Three Rivers 73 103 75 105 / 10 10

Springville 70 96 73 98 / 10

Tule River Reservation 77 100 79 102 / 10

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to

101. Lows 66 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 75 96 77 99 / 10

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 98.

Lows 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 88 63 89 / 10 10 10

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 62.

Highs 66 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 61.

Highs 62 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 42 76 44 74 / 10 10 30

Wawona 60 93 62 94 / 10

Hetch Hetchy 64 95 68 97 / 10

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 97.

Lows 60 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 100 59 101 / 20

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94.

Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 74.

Highs 80 to 93.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 80. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 59.

Highs 60 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 53 78 55 76 / 10 10 30

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.

Highs 63 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 76 58 78 / 10 10 20

Shaver Lake 57 83 60 84 / 20

Lake Wishon 59 82 61 82 / 10 10 20

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 74. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 73. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 72. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 73. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 72. Lows

42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Highs

54 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 94 63 94 / 10 10 20

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 89. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 89. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 70.

Highs 68 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 60 80 62 82 / 10 10 20

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 63. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 81. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 81. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 62. Highs

57 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 80 55 81 / 10 10 20

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 89. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 88. Lows

52 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 56 93 58 94 / 10

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to

102. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 83 67 85 / 10 10 10

Kernville 69 101 71 102 / 10 10 10

Lake Isabella 72 101 76 102 / 10

Weldon 70 101 73 102 / 10 10 10

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 96. Lows

64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 95.

Lows 61 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 97. Lows

67 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 88 68 90 / 10

Tehachapi 62 92 65 94 / 10

Twin Oaks 69 94 73 95 / 10

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 97. Lows

68 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 73 98 77 100 /

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows

64 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 97. Lows

62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 84 66 87 /

Frazier Park 57 90 60 92 /

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 107. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 104 80 104 / 10

Ridgecrest 75 104 77 105 / 10

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 101 76 102 / 10

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

101. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 98 76 98 / 10

California City 70 103 73 103 /

Edwards AFB 69 104 73 103 / 10

Rosamond 70 104 73 105 /

