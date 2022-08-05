CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

233 FPUS56 KHNX 050602

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-051100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

66 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 69 90 64 91 /

$$

CAZ301-051100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 94 63 95 /

$$

CAZ302-051100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 94 62 94 / 10

Merced 71 96 65 97 / 20 10

Chowchilla 70 96 62 96 / 40 70

Madera 70 96 64 97 / 20 20

Firebaugh 70 95 63 95 / 20 10

Mendota 70 96 64 97 / 20 10

$$

CAZ303-051100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the night.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 72 96 65 96 / 20 30

Le Grand 71 96 64 96 / 20 40

$$

CAZ304-051100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 98 67 100 /

Avenal 76 97 70 99 / 10 10

$$

CAZ305-051100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 98 67 99 / 20

Five Points 73 99 67 99 / 20 10

NAS Lemoore 73 97 67 98 / 20 10

Kettleman City 77 99 70 100 / 20 10

$$

CAZ306-051100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 75 98 68 99 / 30 30 10 10

Kingsburg 73 98 65 99 / 30 30 10 10

Sanger 74 97 67 98 / 30 30 10 10

Kerman 70 96 63 97 / 20 20

Caruthers 72 97 65 98 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ307-051100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 76 98 70 99 / 30 30 10 10

Fresno 76 98 70 99 / 30 20 10 10

$$

CAZ308-051100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 94 62 94 / 10

Merced 71 96 65 97 / 20 10

Chowchilla 70 96 62 96 / 40 70

Madera 70 96 64 97 / 20 20

$$

CAZ309-051100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 98 67 99 / 10 10

Buttonwillow 74 99 68 99 / 20 20

$$

CAZ310-051100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 74 96 67 97 / 20 10

Allensworth 75 97 68 98 / 20 10 10

Wasco 73 97 67 97 / 20 10 10

Delano 75 96 68 97 / 30 20 10 10

McFarland 74 97 67 97 / 30 20 10 10

Shafter 75 97 68 98 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ311-051100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 75 98 67 98 / 20 10

Hanford 75 99 68 100 / 20 20

Corcoran 75 97 68 98 / 20 10

$$

CAZ312-051100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 74 97 67 98 / 30 40 10 10

Dinuba 73 96 66 98 / 30 30 10 10

Visalia 73 96 67 97 / 70 20 10 10

Exeter 75 96 67 97 / 50 60 10 10

Tulare 76 96 69 97 / 30 20 10 10

Lindsay 75 96 67 97 / 50 50 10 10

Porterville 77 96 70 97 / 40 50 10 10

$$

CAZ313-051100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 98 73 98 / 10

$$

CAZ314-051100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 80 97 74 98 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ315-051100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 75 96 67 97 / 30 20 10 10

$$

CAZ316-051100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 90s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 77 99 72 99 / 30 30 10 10

Lamont 77 98 71 99 / 30 30 10 10

Mettler 78 96 72 96 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ317-051100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 90 68 90 / 20 30 10 10

$$

CAZ318-051100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

63 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 94. Lows

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 63 93 60 94 / 30 40 10 10

Bass Lake 62 86 60 89 / 70 50 10 10

$$

CAZ319-051100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 75 96 69 97 / 30 30 10 10

Three Rivers 73 96 69 98 / 30 50 10 10

Springville 71 90 67 92 / 40 60 10 10

Tule River Reservation 77 93 74 95 / 40 40 10 10

$$

CAZ320-051100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows 66 to 76. North

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 96. Lows

66 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 95. Lows

65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 75 91 72 92 / 50 40 10 10

$$

CAZ321-051100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the night. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ322-051100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of showers late in the night. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

68 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90.

Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 80 59 82 / 50 70 20 20

$$

CAZ323-051100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Lows 46 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 75. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 78. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 80. Lows

46 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

Highs 61 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 42 65 39 71 / 50 70 30 20

Wawona 60 86 58 87 / 60 50 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 67 87 63 90 / 30 50 10 10

$$

CAZ324-051100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

60 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 91. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 91 54 94 / 60 50 10 10

$$

CAZ325-051100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Lows

63 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ326-051100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of

rain showers late in the night. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 43 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 76. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 78. Lows

47 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 74. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.

Highs 60 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 54 67 50 72 / 50 80 30 20

$$

CAZ327-051100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 71. West winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 75. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 73. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 75. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 69 52 71 / 40 60 20 20

Shaver Lake 58 76 56 78 / 40 50 20 10

Lake Wishon 57 72 56 75 / 60 70 20 20

$$

CAZ328-051100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of

rain showers late in the night. Lows 43 to 53. East winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 65. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 39 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 85 57 89 / 50 70 30 20

$$

CAZ329-051100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows 55 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 53 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 84. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 85. Lows

57 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 68.

Highs 67 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 60 74 57 76 / 50 60 20 20

$$

CAZ330-051100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night.

Lows 43 to 61. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 74. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 40 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 76. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 58 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 75. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 76. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 52 72 50 74 / 60 70 30 20

$$

CAZ331-051100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows 52 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 81. West winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 82. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 83. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 83. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 55 85 52 87 / 50 50 20 20

$$

CAZ332-051100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 77 62 79 / 40 50 10 10

Kernville 68 94 67 96 / 40 50 10 10

Lake Isabella 72 94 71 96 / 40 50 10 10

Weldon 71 94 69 97 / 40 50 10 10

$$

CAZ333-051100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

72. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ334-051100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the night. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 83 62 83 / 30 40 10 10

Tehachapi 65 86 62 87 / 30 40 10 10

Twin Oaks 72 89 67 90 / 40 40 10 10

$$

CAZ335-051100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 75.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

80 to 90. East winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

67 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 77 93 72 94 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ336-051100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows 64 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 78 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 94. Lows

63 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 92.

Lows 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 79 62 81 / 20 20

Frazier Park 59 83 56 85 / 20 30 10

$$

CAZ337-051100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of

showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 99 77 101 / 50 50 10 10

Ridgecrest 77 100 76 102 / 50 50 10 10

$$

CAZ338-051100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of showers late in the night. Lows 70 to 76. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 86 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 75 96 73 98 / 40 30 10 10

$$

CAZ339-051100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of showers late in the

night. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 92 74 95 / 50 40 10 10

California City 73 97 70 100 / 40 30 10 10

Edwards AFB 73 97 70 100 / 40 30 10 10

Rosamond 72 98 70 101 / 30 30 10 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather