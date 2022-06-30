CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-301100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

61. Highs 76 to 86.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 58 86 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-301100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 92.

Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 91 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-301100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 94 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 96 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 96 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 96 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 96 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 96 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-301100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 96 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 59 95 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-301100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 56 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 96 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 96 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-301100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 99 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 99 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 99 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 99 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-301100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 63 99 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 99 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 62 97 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 58 97 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 98 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-301100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 67 98 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 66 98 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-301100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 57 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 94 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 96 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 96 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 96 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-301100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 98 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 100 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-301100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 96 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 99 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 98 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 66 98 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 98 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 67 99 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-301100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 98 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 62 99 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 99 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-301100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 62 98 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 61 98 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 98 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 98 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 99 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 98 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-301100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 99 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 58 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 73 99 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-301100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 57 to

63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 67 97 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-301100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 59 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 71 99 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 71 99 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 98 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-301100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

56 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 88.

Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 89 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-301100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 58 92 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 96 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 68 98 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 66 91 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 95 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 69 91 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-301100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

57 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

59 to 66.

CAZ322-301100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 58 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-301100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to

77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 71 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 58 85 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-301100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 92 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-301100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

47 to 57.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ326-301100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 37 to

47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 45.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 48 69 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-301100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 77 at

5000 feet...64 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to

74 at 5000 feet...59 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 70 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 76 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 72 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-301100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 at 5000 feet...46 to

53 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80 at

5000 feet...64 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76 at

5000 feet...61 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 81 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 88 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-301100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 57 76 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-301100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 50 73 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-301100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to

76 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 52 84 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-301100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 95. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 76 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 92 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 69 93 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-301100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to

59.

CAZ334-301100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

49 to 59.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 83 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 85 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 67 89 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-301100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 71 94 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-301100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 80 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 83 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 68 to 73. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 99 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 101 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-301100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows

66 to 76. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 62 to

72. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs

77 to 87. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 95 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-301100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 57 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 94 70 92 / 0 0 0 0

California City 70 96 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 96 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 95 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

