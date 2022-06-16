CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

_____

159 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-161100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 59. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 86 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-161100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 61 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 89 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-161100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 59 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 88 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 92 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 91 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 92 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 92 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 93 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-161100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 48 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 95.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 91 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 59 91 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-161100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds

in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 94 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 94 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-161100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 61 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 95 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 94 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 94 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 95 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-161100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 94 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 95 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 94 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 58 92 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 94 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-161100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 50 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 64 94 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 94 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-161100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 88 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 92 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 91 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 92 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-161100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 94 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 96 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-161100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 92 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 94 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 94 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 60 94 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 94 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 94 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-161100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

49 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 61 94 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 60 95 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 94 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-161100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 59 95 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 59 94 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 58 95 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 95 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 95 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 94 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 94 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-161100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 94 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 66 94 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-161100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 60 94 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-161100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

53 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 66 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 66 96 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 95 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 66 94 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-161100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 77. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows 47 to

53.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 53 to

59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 85 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-161100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 39 to

49.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 90 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 85 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 93 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 64 97 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 89 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 94 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 66 88 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-161100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows 50 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

92 to 99.

=

$$

CAZ322-161100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 55 82 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-161100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 72 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 85 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 85 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-161100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in

the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 91 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-161100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 39 to

49.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 54 to

64.

=

$$

CAZ326-161100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 25 to

35.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 48 68 45 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-161100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...

68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 68 44 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 75 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 76 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-161100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 72 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

50 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows around 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 90 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-161100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 55 75 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-161100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 48 75 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-161100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 49 89 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-161100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 54. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 77 52 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 63 96 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 67 95 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 96 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-161100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 51. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 90.

=

$$

CAZ334-161100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 50. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy, warmer. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 80 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 86 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 89 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-161100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 43 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 64 90 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-161100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 80 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 86 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 95. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 103 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 105 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-161100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 68 98 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-161100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 60 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 97 67 86 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 101 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 100 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 99 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather