Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-131100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 83 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-131100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 85 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-131100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 85 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 85 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 85 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 47 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 47 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-131100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 82 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 86 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 86 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-131100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 84 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 83 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-131100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 49 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 48 86 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 85 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-131100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 49 85 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 85 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 85 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 47 86 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 86 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-131100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 87. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 49 85 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 86 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-131100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 85 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 85 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 85 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-131100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 84 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 84 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-131100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 83 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 83 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-131100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 91 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 48 86 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 85 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 47 84 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-131100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 84 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 45 84 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 83 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 46 83 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 48 84 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 83 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 47 83 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-131100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

56 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 80 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-131100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 82 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-131100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 45 82 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-131100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 82 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 48 83 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 81 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-131100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 76 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-131100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 78 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 74 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-131100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 83 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 47 83 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 45 77 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 80 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-131100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 76 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

CAZ321-131100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows 54 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ322-131100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 50 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 41 70 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-131100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 24 62 31 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 75 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 75 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-131100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

48 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 76 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-131100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

CAZ326-131100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 31 58 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-131100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...63 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 73 at

5000 feet...62 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...58 to

63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 58 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 64 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 65 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-131100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...36 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 40 78 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-131100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...61 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...59 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 63 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-131100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 34 63 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-131100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to

54 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 35 75 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-131100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 53 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 64 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 47 81 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 82 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-131100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ334-131100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 67 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 71 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 75 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-131100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 45 76 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-131100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 66 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 73 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-131100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 97. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 86 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 88 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 90 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-131100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 50 84 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-131100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 83 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 86 49 93 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 86 47 93 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 86 49 93 / 0 0 0 0

