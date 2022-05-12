CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

742 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-121100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 82 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 73 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-121100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 85 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 75 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-121100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

61. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 75 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 42 76 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 75 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 75 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 42 76 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 42 77 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-121100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

61. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 42 75 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 42 75 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-121100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 42 75 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 75 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-121100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

63. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 42 77 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 77 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-121100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 87 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 52 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 45 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 44 77 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 76 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 42 76 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 43 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-121100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 87 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 46 76 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 46 77 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-121100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 75 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 42 76 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 75 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 75 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-121100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

63. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 43 77 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 44 77 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-121100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 42 75 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 42 76 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 42 76 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 42 76 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 42 75 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 42 76 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-121100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

62. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 44 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 44 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 43 77 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-121100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

63. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 43 77 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 42 77 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 44 76 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 76 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 45 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 76 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 76 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-121100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

67. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 73 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 47 76 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-121100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 42 75 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-121100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

66. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 45 76 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 76 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 45 75 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-121100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

63. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 66 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-121100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 33 68 40 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 65 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-121100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

64. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 74 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 42 76 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 41 69 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 47 73 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-121100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 67 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-121100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows 54 to 60.

CAZ322-121100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 49 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 32 60 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-121100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 14 51 23 62 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 30 65 38 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 35 64 43 75 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ324-121100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 46 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 65 42 76 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ325-121100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

CAZ326-121100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 20 46 30 57 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ327-121100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...63 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 49 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 29 55 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 55 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-121100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 77 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 68 39 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-121100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 77 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

60 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 31 54 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-121100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 24 54 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-121100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 78 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 27 65 34 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-121100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 76 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 54 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 38 73 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 40 72 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 40 72 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-121100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 47 to 57.

CAZ334-121100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust.

Highs 67 to 77. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 59 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 62 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 67 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-121100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 41 69 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-121100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 58 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 64 35 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 88 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 79 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 42 80 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-121100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 36 to

46. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy. Lows

43 to 53. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust.

Highs 77 to 87. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 41 75 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-121100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 84 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 72 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 37 77 45 87 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 77 44 87 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 77 45 87 / 0 0 0 0

