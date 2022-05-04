CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

837 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-041100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 55 89 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-041100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 91 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-041100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 91 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 92 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 91 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 91 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-041100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 50 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-041100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 79 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 71 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 90 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 90 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-041100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 51 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 51 91 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 91 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-041100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 80 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 91 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 50 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 50 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-041100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 71 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 55 90 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 55 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-041100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 79 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 91 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 92 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-041100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 74 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-041100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 90 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 51 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 51 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 90 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-041100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 50 92 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 50 90 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-041100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 52 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 90 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 90 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-041100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 88 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 57 91 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-041100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 71 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 90 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-041100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 69 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 55 91 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 55 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 55 90 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-041100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 80 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-041100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 45 82 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 45 77 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 66 to

74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 87 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 53 89 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 87 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 55 80 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-041100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 68 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

=

$$

CAZ322-041100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 55 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 46 72 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-041100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 64 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 44 78 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 79 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-041100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 77 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-041100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

=

$$

CAZ326-041100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 32 59 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-041100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...58 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...59 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows

40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

50 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 60 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 66 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-041100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs around 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder.

Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows around

32 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...

18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 79 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-041100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...53 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 53 to

58 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 44 65 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-041100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 36 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 64 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-041100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 68 to

78 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Very windy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy.

Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 38 77 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-041100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 87. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 66 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 49 85 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 51 84 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 84 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-041100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

=

$$

CAZ334-041100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 43 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 80 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-041100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 55 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

35 to 43. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 52 84 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-041100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 71 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 77 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 87 to 96.

Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 87 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 87 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-041100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Very windy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 52 84 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-041100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 82 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

California City 50 85 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 85 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 47 86 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

