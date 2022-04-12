CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ 999 FPUS56 KHNX 120601 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. CAZ300-121100- West Side Mountains north of 198- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 69 to 75. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 67 to 73. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 71 to 76. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 41 62 40 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ301-121100- Los Banos - Dos Palos- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 73 to 78. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 71 to 76. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 74 to 79. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 38 63 37 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ302-121100- Merced - Madera - Mendota- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 71 to 76. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 74 to 79. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 37 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 36 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Chowchilla 34 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Madera 36 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Firebaugh 37 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mendota 37 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ303-121100- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 43 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 71 to 76. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 74 to 79. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 35 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Le Grand 34 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ304-121100- Coalinga - Avenal- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 73 to 78. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 74 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 36 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Avenal 41 61 38 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ305-121100- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 73 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 75 to 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 39 64 37 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Five Points 38 64 37 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 NAS Lemoore 38 64 37 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kettleman City 41 64 38 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ306-121100- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 73 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 75 to 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 38 63 38 66 \/ 20 0 0 0 Kingsburg 38 63 37 66 \/ 20 0 0 0 Sanger 36 62 36 65 \/ 20 0 0 0 Kerman 37 63 36 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Caruthers 38 63 37 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ307-121100- Fresno-Clovis- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 74 to 79. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 38 62 38 65 \/ 30 0 0 0 Fresno 39 62 39 66 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ308-121100- West Side Mountains South of 198- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 74 to 79. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 37 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 36 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Chowchilla 34 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Madera 36 62 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ309-121100- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 43 to 51. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 75 to 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 37 64 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Buttonwillow 36 64 35 66 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ310-121100- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78. Lows 42 to 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 74 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 37 62 35 65 \/ 20 0 0 0 Allensworth 36 63 35 65 \/ 30 0 0 0 Wasco 36 63 35 65 \/ 20 0 0 0 Delano 36 62 35 65 \/ 30 0 0 0 McFarland 36 62 35 64 \/ 30 0 0 0 Shafter 36 63 35 65 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ311-121100- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 73 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 75 to 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 39 64 37 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hanford 38 64 37 66 \/ 20 0 0 0 Corcoran 38 63 37 66 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ312-121100- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 74 to 79. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 35 62 35 65 \/ 30 0 0 0 Dinuba 34 62 35 65 \/ 30 0 0 0 Visalia 37 62 36 65 \/ 30 0 0 0 Exeter 35 61 35 64 \/ 40 0 0 0 Tulare 38 63 37 66 \/ 30 0 0 0 Lindsay 35 61 34 63 \/ 40 0 0 0 Porterville 36 61 35 63 \/ 40 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ313-121100- Buena Vista- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 47 to 52. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 54. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 72 to 77. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 41 59 41 61 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ314-121100- Bakersfield- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 44 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 72 to 77. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 40 62 38 64 \/ 30 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ315-121100- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 43 to 52. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 72 to 82. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 35 61 34 63 \/ 30 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ316-121100- South End San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 44 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 71 to 76. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 36 61 35 63 \/ 30 0 0 0 Lamont 38 62 35 63 \/ 30 0 0 0 Mettler 39 61 37 63 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ317-121100- Mariposa Madera Foothills- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 68. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 43 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 65 to 73. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 67 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 29 51 30 54 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ318-121100- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 55 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 59 to 69. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 21 53 24 56 \/ 40 0 0 0 Bass Lake 20 48 23 52 \/ 40 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ319-121100- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 66 to 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 68 to 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 33 59 35 62 \/ 20 0 0 0 Three Rivers 31 59 32 63 \/ 60 0 0 0 Springville 30 54 32 56 \/ 40 0 0 0 Tule River Reservation 35 57 37 60 \/ 40 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ320-121100- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 23 to 33. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 59 to 69. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 31 52 34 55 \/ 40 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ321-121100- South End Sierra Foothills- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 44 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 69 to 74. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. = $$ CAZ322-121100- South End of the Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 34. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 38 to 46. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 42 to 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 59 to 69. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 20 43 24 49 \/ 50 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ323-121100- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 18 inches. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...5 to 11 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 13 below. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to 16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet... 23 to 29 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet... 28 to 34 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows -3 32 3 37 \/ 50 0 20 0 Wawona 16 46 19 51 \/ 50 0 0 0 Hetch Hetchy 20 45 24 50 \/ 50 0 20 0 = $$ CAZ324-121100- Yosemite Valley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 44 to 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 36 to 46. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 19 45 24 50 \/ 50 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ325-121100- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 49 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. = $$ CAZ326-121100- Upper San Joaquin River- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Strong winds. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 14 inches. Lows 1 to 11. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 16 below. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 20 to 30. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 16 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 9 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 37 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 34 to 44. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 23 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 5 27 11 32 \/ 50 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ327-121100- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...5 to 13 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 10 below. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 11 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet... 19 to 25 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet... 45 to 51 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet... 43 to 49 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet... 48 to 54 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet... 53 to 58 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 10 31 15 37 \/ 70 0 0 0 Shaver Lake 15 38 19 42 \/ 60 0 0 0 Lake Wishon 13 37 17 42 \/ 60 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ328-121100- Kings Canyon NP- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Strong winds. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows around 19 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts to around 90 mph in the evening decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 23 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 22 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 23 at 5000 feet...9 to 18 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 14 below. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet... 32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet... 17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet... 21 to 31 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet... 47 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet... 51 to 61 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 17 48 20 55 \/ 60 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ329-121100- Grant Grove Area- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 22 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 15 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet... 34 to 39 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet... 19 to 28 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet... 23 to 33 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet... 48 to 53 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet... 53 to 58 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 18 37 22 42 \/ 60 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ330-121100- Sequoia NP- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Strong winds. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in the evening becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 19 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 18 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 12 below. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet... 31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet... 17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet... 43 to 52 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet... 48 to 58 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 10 35 13 42 \/ 60 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ331-121100- South End of the Upper Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet... 38 to 48 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet... 20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet... 24 to 34 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet... 27 to 37 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet... 52 to 61 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 15 46 17 53 \/ 40 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ332-121100- Kern River Valley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Very windy. Much colder. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 47 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 37 to 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 40 to 48. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 66 to 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 23 36 25 42 \/ 30 0 0 0 Kernville 29 53 30 60 \/ 20 0 0 0 Lake Isabella 32 53 31 59 \/ 20 0 0 0 Weldon 33 54 32 60 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ333-121100- Piute Walker Basin- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 67. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. = $$ CAZ334-121100- Tehachapi- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 39 to 49. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 57 to 67. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 26 42 27 46 \/ 30 0 0 0 Tehachapi 25 43 27 48 \/ 20 0 0 0 Twin Oaks 31 48 31 53 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ335-121100- Grapevine- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 42 to 47. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Highs 58 to 68. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 32 53 32 57 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ336-121100- Frazier Mountain Communities- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 40 to 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 58 to 68. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 24 40 25 47 \/ 0 0 0 0 Frazier Park 21 43 22 51 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ337-121100- Indian Wells Valley- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Much colder. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 31 to 39. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 77. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows 43 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 38 61 37 68 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ridgecrest 36 64 34 69 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ338-121100- Mojave Desert Slopes- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 48. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 42 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 36 55 36 61 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ339-121100- Mojave Desert- 1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 61. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 61. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows 42 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 38 57 39 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 California City 35 58 35 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 Edwards AFB 36 58 33 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Rosamond 33 57 33 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$