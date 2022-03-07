CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

439 FPUS56 KHNX 070701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-071200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72.

Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 38 64 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-071200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

35 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

37 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 34 64 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-071200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 65 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 65 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 31 64 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 64 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 32 65 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 32 65 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-071200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

42. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 31 64 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 32 64 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-071200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 63 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 39 63 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-071200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 35 64 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 33 65 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 32 64 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 35 64 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-071200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 34 64 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 64 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 33 63 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 32 64 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 33 64 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-071200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 35 63 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 64 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-071200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 65 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 65 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 31 64 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 64 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-071200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 32 64 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 33 66 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-071200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 63 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 63 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 33 64 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 33 63 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 64 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 64 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-071200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 32 64 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 32 64 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 64 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-071200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 63 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 34 63 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 35 63 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 62 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 63 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 61 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 36 61 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-071200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 61 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-071200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-071200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 34 62 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-071200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 65.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 35 64 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 35 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 35 63 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-071200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 62.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 56 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-071200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 24 58 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 24 54 28 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 60 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 33 61 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 33 55 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 39 58 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 35 54 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-071200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70.

=

$$

CAZ322-071200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 25 48 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-071200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 9 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 1 37 6 45 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 22 54 26 57 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 28 55 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-071200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows

21 to 31. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 25 54 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-071200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows

22 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

=

$$

CAZ326-071200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

6 to 16. Wind chill readings around 12 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Wind chill readings around

11 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Wind chill readings

around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Wind chill

readings around 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 38.

Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

17 to 27.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 11 29 16 37 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-071200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...9 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to

38 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

16 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 17 41 21 43 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 20 44 25 47 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 17 43 22 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-071200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

around 22 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 18 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 18 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...13 to

23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

24 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs around 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 52 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 19 52 25 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-071200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

26 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 24 43 29 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-071200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

24 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 12 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 13 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 6 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 12 41 16 45 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-071200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 15 51 19 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-071200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 61.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 27 44 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 29 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 30 60 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 32 60 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-071200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ334-071200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 50 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 25 51 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-071200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 32 56 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-071200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 27 48 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 21 49 24 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-071200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 61 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 31 62 31 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-071200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 31 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-071200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 62.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 56 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

California City 29 60 29 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 26 59 26 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 26 60 28 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

