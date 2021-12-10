CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

028 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-101200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 39 53 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-101200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 52 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-101200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 37.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 51 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 50 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 33 52 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 34 52 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-101200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 39.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 34 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-101200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 53 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 51 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-101200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 52 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 52 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 51 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 38 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-101200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 38.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 38 49 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 49 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 38 49 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 33 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-101200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 41 50 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 40 50 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-101200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 51 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 50 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-101200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost

through the night. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 52 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 53 29 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-101200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 26 to

32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost

through the night. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 50 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 36 50 29 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 51 30 54 / 20 0 0 0

Delano 38 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 38 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 39 51 32 54 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-101200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 35 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 36 50 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-101200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 38 49 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 38 49 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 50 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 39 50 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 39 50 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 50 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-101200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 50 40 54 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-101200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 44 51 36 55 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-101200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-101200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 41 51 34 55 / 30 0 0 0

Lamont 42 51 34 55 / 20 0 0 0

Mettler 41 50 34 54 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-101200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 33 46 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-101200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 21 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 23 50 26 54 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 23 46 26 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 48 37 52 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 35 50 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 35 45 33 50 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 41 50 40 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 36 45 37 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-101200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 47 to 52.

=

$$

CAZ322-101200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 24 42 27 48 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-101200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...

9 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

29 to 35 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 3 35 10 38 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 20 46 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 25 47 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-101200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 23 48 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-101200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 36 to 46.

=

$$

CAZ326-101200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 8 to 18. Wind chill

readings around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Wind chill readings around

4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Highs 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 23 to 33. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 5 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 22 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 13 32 19 35 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-101200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...

10 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 15 32 20 36 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 19 37 24 43 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 18 37 24 43 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-101200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 25 at 5000 feet...

10 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...17 to

24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...

19 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Lows around 36 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs around 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 20 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...14 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 21 47 27 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-101200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...

11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 23 37 26 42 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-101200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 34 to

39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 21 to 26 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 13 37 17 42 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-101200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 14 46 15 51 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-101200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 38 29 43 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 30 51 29 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 53 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 34 52 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-101200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.

=

$$

CAZ334-101200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 42 32 48 / 30 0 0 0

Tehachapi 30 45 28 49 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 34 47 32 51 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-101200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Snow level above

4000 feet. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 36 46 32 52 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-101200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 42 31 48 / 20 0 0 0

Frazier Park 22 46 23 51 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows 28 to 38. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54. Lows

26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 54 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 31 55 27 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-101200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 31 to 39.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

29 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 36 53 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-101200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54. Lows

24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 50 40 51 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 54 26 55 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 54 24 54 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 54 25 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

