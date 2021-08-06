CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 99 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 68 99 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 96 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 60 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 98 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 97 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 60 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 99 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 98 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 97 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 63 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 98 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 100 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 60 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 96 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 97 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 60 99 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 97 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 98 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 98 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 96 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 97 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 96 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 96 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 96 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 96 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 66 96 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows

64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 96 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 99 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 63 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 96 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 97 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 97 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 97 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 97 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 95 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 92 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 56 96 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 69 92 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 67 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 99 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 66 93 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 96 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 98 55 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 75 39 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 91 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 91 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 93 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 73 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 81 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 81 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 92 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 78 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 85 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 49 91 51 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94 at

5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 81 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 65 97 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 98 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 67 98 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 84 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 81 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 88 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 69 94 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 104 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 104 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 66 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 98 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 73 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 103 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 103 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

