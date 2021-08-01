CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 102 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 92 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 57 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 65 101 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 99 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 97 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 65 99 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 100 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 65 100 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 102 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 67 103 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 68 102 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 103 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 58 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 101 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 102 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 70 102 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 68 103 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 102 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 101 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 73 102 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 102 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 69 102 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 68 102 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 70 102 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 102 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 101 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 68 101 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 102 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 71 102 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 102 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 73 102 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 63 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 69 101 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 102 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 64 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 104 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 102 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 104 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 70 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 102 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 103 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 102 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 103 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 103 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 100 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

63 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 94 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 98 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 73 95 72 94 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

66 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 65 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 97 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 98 56 100 / 20 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 71 40 76 / 40 40 0 0

Wawona 60 91 59 93 / 20 20 0 0

Devils Postpile 52 73 52 77 / 40 40 0 0

Bass Lake 61 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 67 92 65 94 / 20 20 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near

the crest, a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 73 55 75 / 20 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 82 55 83 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 79 57 82 / 30 20 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 90 62 94 / 30 30 0 0

Grant Grove 59 79 59 80 / 20 20 0 0

Lodgepole 51 77 52 79 / 30 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 86 61 88 / 20 0 0 0

Johnsondale 53 91 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...54 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 84 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 68 98 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 99 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 70 98 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 87 65 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 91 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 94 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 62 to

72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 84 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 91 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 75 98 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 103 79 104 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 104 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 77 97 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 72 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 100 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

