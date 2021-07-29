CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 79. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101.

Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 76 104 78 104 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 97 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 69 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

63 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 60 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 103 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 69 102 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 70 104 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 103 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 76 106 77 106 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 68 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 72 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 71 104 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 72 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 74 102 76 103 / 0 20 0 20

Clovis 75 104 78 104 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 75 103 78 104 / 0 0 0 20

Sanger 71 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 20

Reedley 70 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 20

Selma 72 103 75 103 / 0 0 0 20

Kingsburg 69 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 20

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 102 72 101 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 70 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 71 102 73 102 / 0 20 0 20

Tulare 73 102 75 102 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 71 102 73 101 / 0 20 0 20

Porterville 75 102 76 101 / 0 0 0 20

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 72 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 74 105 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 71 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 104 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 73 102 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 73 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 74 103 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 68 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 103 81 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 79 102 81 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 74 102 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 75 103 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 74 100 76 100 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 97 74 96 / 0 20 0 20

Oakhurst 64 100 65 99 / 0 30 0 30

Auberry 76 96 78 96 / 0 30 0 30

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

72 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

67 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 67 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 103 76 102 / 0 30 0 30

Springville 74 96 76 96 / 0 20 0 30

Tule River Reservation 77 99 78 99 / 0 20 0 30

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Near the crest, numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

92 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...61 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 100 60 100 / 40 50 30 40

Tuolumne Meadows 42 73 43 73 / 60 70 40 60

Wawona 61 93 63 93 / 30 40 30 40

Devils Postpile 54 75 55 73 / 50 70 50 60

Bass Lake 64 94 65 93 / 20 40 20 30

Hetch Hetchy 68 95 69 95 / 30 50 30 40

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Near the crest, numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...

70 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 58 75 58 74 / 50 50 40 50

Shaver Lake 59 84 60 83 / 30 40 30 40

Lake Wishon 60 81 60 80 / 40 60 40 50

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

60 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 91 65 90 / 50 60 30 50

Grant Grove 62 81 63 80 / 20 50 30 50

Lodgepole 54 78 55 78 / 40 60 30 50

Camp Nelson 63 87 64 86 / 20 40 20 40

Johnsondale 55 92 56 91 / 20 30 20 40

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 61 to 68 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 94 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 85 66 84 / 0 20 20 30

Kernville 71 99 72 98 / 20 20 0 30

Lake Isabella 74 100 77 99 / 20 20 0 30

Weldon 73 99 75 96 / 20 20 0 30

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 87 68 87 / 0 0 0 20

Tehachapi 64 91 67 91 / 0 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 62 94 64 93 / 0 0 0 20

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 83 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 91 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 76 98 78 98 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. Lows 76 to 82. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

72 to 78.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 104 84 101 / 20 0 0 30

Ridgecrest 79 105 81 102 / 20 0 0 20

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 68 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 98 81 94 / 20 0 0 20

California City 74 102 77 100 / 20 0 0 20

Mojave 78 101 80 98 / 20 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 74 103 76 100 / 20 0 0 20

Rosamond 74 103 76 101 / 0 0 0 20

