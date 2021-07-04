CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

_____

625 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Independence Day, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-041100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs 102 to

110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 99 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 88 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-041100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 100 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 98 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-041100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 59 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 97 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 97 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 98 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 67 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 102 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 101 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-041100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 61 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 99 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 99 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 100 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-041100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 65 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 110. Lows 71 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 98 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 100 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 100 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-041100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 65 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 109. Lows 71 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 66 100 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 100 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 100 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-041100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 69 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 100 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 70 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-041100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 67 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 70 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 100 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 71 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 71 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 71 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-041100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 92 67 93 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 96 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 93 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-041100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 67 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 69 95 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 97 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-041100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 at 5000 feet...78 to 86 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 99 57 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 42 75 43 78 / 20 20 0 0

Wawona 59 91 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 54 76 54 78 / 20 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 92 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 67 92 67 94 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-041100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...

74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...76 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 73 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 80 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-041100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 87 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 60 79 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 52 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 86 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 53 92 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-041100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...

77 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...60 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99 at

5000 feet...80 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101 at 5000 feet...82 to 88 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 83 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 68 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 99 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 71 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-041100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 66 to

76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 86 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 89 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-041100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 84 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 95 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows 73 to

81.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 114.

Lows 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 106 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 107 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-041100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 77 100 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 70 103 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 74 101 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather