CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

214 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-181100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 75 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 76 111 75 109 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 80 110 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 74 104 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-181100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 109 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 71 112 72 111 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 71 111 71 111 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-181100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 68 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows 62 to

68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 108 70 107 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 109 70 108 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 69 109 70 109 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 71 108 71 109 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ182-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105 to 110. Lows 63 to

68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 111 73 111 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 71 111 73 111 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 111 73 111 / 20 0 0 0

Kettleman City 76 111 77 111 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-181100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows 63 to

68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 69 108 70 109 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 70 108 71 109 / 20 0 0 0

Lemoore 71 109 73 110 / 20 0 0 0

Hanford 70 110 70 111 / 20 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 110 73 110 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ184-181100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows 66 to

71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 77 108 77 108 / 20 0 0 0

Clovis 77 109 78 109 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 76 109 77 110 / 20 0 0 0

Sanger 73 108 74 109 / 20 0 0 0

Reedley 73 108 74 108 / 20 0 0 0

Selma 73 108 74 109 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 72 108 73 109 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ185-181100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 71 to 79. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows 64 to

70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 73 108 73 108 / 20 0 0 0

Visalia 71 109 71 110 / 20 0 0 0

Exeter 76 109 76 109 / 20 20 0 0

Tulare 74 110 75 110 / 20 0 0 0

Lindsay 75 109 76 108 / 20 20 0 0

Porterville 78 109 78 108 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ186-181100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 70 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows 64 to

69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 108 73 108 / 20 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 110 74 110 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ187-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 72 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows 64 to

69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 111 75 111 / 20 0 0 0

Wasco 73 111 74 110 / 20 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 75 113 76 112 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ188-181100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lows 73 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows 65 to

71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 74 109 75 109 / 20 20 0 0

McFarland 74 110 75 110 / 30 20 0 0

Shafter 75 111 76 110 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ189-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 75 to 83.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows 67 to

73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 82 110 82 109 / 30 0 0 0

Bakersfield 81 110 81 110 / 30 20 0 0

Arvin 79 110 79 111 / 30 20 0 0

Lamont 78 110 78 111 / 30 20 0 0

Mettler 80 108 81 108 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ190-181100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 74 102 73 101 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 67 106 66 104 / 20 0 0 0

Auberry 80 103 78 102 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ191-181100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lows 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 78 111 77 110 / 30 20 0 0

Springville 77 105 76 103 / 30 20 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 107 81 105 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ192-181100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 104 63 102 / 20 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 48 81 46 80 / 20 20 0 0

Wawona 66 98 65 97 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 59 79 57 78 / 30 30 0 0

Bass Lake 68 100 67 98 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 72 99 70 97 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ193-181100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of showers. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Over higher elevations, east winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...

77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 60 81 60 78 / 20 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 89 59 87 / 20 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 85 61 85 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ194-181100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of showers in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 68 to

75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of showers

in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Windy. Highs 88 to

96 at 5000 feet...76 to 86 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 99 63 98 / 50 50 0 0

Grant Grove 66 87 65 85 / 20 20 0 0

Lodgepole 59 84 56 83 / 20 40 0 0

Camp Nelson 67 93 65 91 / 30 30 0 0

Johnsondale 60 99 57 97 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ195-181100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99 at 5000 feet...

79 to 85 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...60 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

58 to 63 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 95 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 90 67 88 / 30 20 0 0

Kernville 76 105 73 104 / 30 20 0 0

Lake Isabella 78 106 78 105 / 30 0 0 0

Weldon 78 104 75 104 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ196-181100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 94 72 92 / 30 20 0 0

Tehachapi 68 98 68 96 / 30 20 0 0

Twin Oaks 68 102 65 99 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ197-181100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 71 91 69 90 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 65 98 64 97 / 30 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 105 78 104 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ198-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 78 to

86. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 102 to 112. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 76 to 82. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 99 to 109.

Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 86 110 83 111 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 112 79 112 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ199-181100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 74 to

84. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

66 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 82 104 81 105 / 20 20 0 0

California City 75 109 75 109 / 20 20 0 0

Mojave 81 107 81 107 / 20 30 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 109 74 108 / 20 20 0 0

Rosamond 76 108 76 108 / 20 20 0 0

