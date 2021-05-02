CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

509 FPUS56 KHNX 020601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-021100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

50 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 53 83 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 82 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ180-021100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows

53 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 84 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 50 85 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 85 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ181-021100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

52 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

45 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 84 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 85 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 84 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 84 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ182-021100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 50 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 51 84 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 52 84 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ183-021100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 85 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 50 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 51 84 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 52 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-021100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 53 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 53 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 51 83 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 51 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 52 84 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ185-021100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 52 82 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 83 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 81 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 81 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-021100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 52 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-021100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 78 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 85 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-021100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 82 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 82 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 83 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-021100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 82. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 80 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 82 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 55 80 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 55 81 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 55 80 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-021100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 74 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 45 77 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 52 73 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ191-021100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

49 to 57. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 51 81 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 49 75 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 76 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-021100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 69 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 24 56 24 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 42 72 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 32 52 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 44 72 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 73 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ193-021100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 52 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 60 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 39 59 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ194-021100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 72 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 42 57 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 35 57 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 44 63 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 35 67 36 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-021100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, northwest

winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

63 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

33 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 57 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 52 75 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 54 74 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 73 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-021100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 60 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 63 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 69 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-021100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 59 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 65 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 50 73 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-021100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Strong winds. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the

evening becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 85 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 87 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-021100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 55 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 51 to

59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 57 75 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 79 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 78 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

