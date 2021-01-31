CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

_____

076 FPUS56 KHNX 310701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-311200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 63 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 61 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 41 60 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-311200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 60 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 62 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 36 62 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-311200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

34 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 61 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 61 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 36 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-311200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 62 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 36 62 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 61 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 60 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-311200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 62 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 61 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 61 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 61 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 60 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-311200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 59 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 39 60 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 39 60 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 38 60 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 38 60 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 60 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 60 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-311200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 60 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 36 61 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 38 61 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 36 60 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 61 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 61 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-311200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 61 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 33 61 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-311200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 62 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 62 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 64 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-311200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 34 62 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 35 62 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 63 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-311200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 45 59 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 39 63 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 37 64 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 36 64 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 38 63 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-311200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 54 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 29 58 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 38 55 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-311200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Not

as cool. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 61 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 37 57 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 41 60 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-311200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 51 41 50 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 8 42 16 40 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 27 51 35 51 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 18 37 26 35 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 28 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 32 53 39 52 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ193-311200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 40 30 39 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 23 46 33 46 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 24 46 32 45 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-311200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 55 34 54 / 0 0 0 20

Grant Grove 26 46 35 47 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 19 45 28 45 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 29 51 37 52 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 17 53 27 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-311200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to

55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...22 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 at

5000 feet...21 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 44 36 49 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 31 57 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 57 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 34 57 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-311200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 50 44 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 51 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 27 56 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-311200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 53 42 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 52 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 37 57 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-311200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Cooler. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 58 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 30 59 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-311200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

57 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Cooler. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 55 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 30 59 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 34 57 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 28 59 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 28 59 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather