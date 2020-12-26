CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in

the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 60 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 60 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 47 58 40 54 / 40 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 41. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 59 38 54 / 40 0 0 0

Mendota 42 60 38 56 / 30 0 0 0

Firebaugh 41 60 37 55 / 40 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

42 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 58 35 53 / 60 0 0 0

Merced 42 59 37 54 / 50 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 59 35 54 / 50 20 0 0

Madera 44 59 37 54 / 40 20 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds

in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 61 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 42 61 38 56 / 20 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 42 60 38 56 / 20 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 61 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 42 60 36 55 / 30 0 0 0

Caruthers 42 60 38 55 / 20 0 0 0

Lemoore 42 60 38 56 / 20 0 0 0

Hanford 42 60 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 42 60 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 40. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 58 41 54 / 40 20 0 0

Clovis 47 59 41 55 / 30 20 0 0

Fresno 47 60 40 55 / 30 20 0 0

Sanger 45 59 38 55 / 20 20 0 0

Reedley 44 59 38 55 / 20 0 0 0

Selma 45 59 40 55 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 44 59 38 55 / 20 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 39. Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 59 38 55 / 20 0 0 0

Visalia 42 60 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 59 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 42 59 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 59 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 58 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 60 37 57 / 20 20 0 0

Allensworth 40 60 38 58 / 0 20 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 61 37 59 / 0 20 0 0

Wasco 39 60 38 59 / 0 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 61 40 60 / 0 20 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

32 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 40 60 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 41 60 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 60 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

42. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 56 48 57 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 59 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 42 59 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 42 59 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 58 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow likely in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 53 36 51 / 70 40 0 0

Oakhurst 35 56 28 54 / 60 50 0 0

Auberry 46 53 40 50 / 40 30 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 49 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 58 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 42 53 40 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 56 44 56 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near the crest, chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Very

windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

in the morning. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 65 mph in the

morning decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29 at

5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 46 32 45 / 70 70 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 15 35 5 34 / 70 70 0 20

Wawona 32 49 26 48 / 60 70 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 32 17 30 / 60 60 0 20

Bass Lake 35 50 29 48 / 50 50 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 48 31 48 / 80 70 0 20

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

4 below.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 37 23 35 / 50 50 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 43 25 41 / 40 40 0 0

Lake Wishon 29 42 25 39 / 40 40 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to

41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph...65 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the morning. Breezy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows

25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 52 29 49 / 20 20 0 0

Grant Grove 33 44 30 41 / 30 30 0 0

Lodgepole 23 41 20 38 / 20 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 34 48 32 46 / 0 20 0 0

Johnsondale 22 52 21 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around

25 mph after midnight. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 47 to

52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 43 33 43 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 58 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 41 58 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 41 57 40 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 47 40 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 50 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 29 54 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Snow showers with showers likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 48 38 48 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 53 28 51 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 42 53 41 54 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 66. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above 3500 feet. Lows 31 to

41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

43 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 64 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 32 65 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

53 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of rain.

Snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 3500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Chance of showers. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 60 46 55 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 63 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 60 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 64 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 63 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

