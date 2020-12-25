CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

151 FPUS56 KHNX 250801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-260000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 43 60 / 0 20 0

Avenal 65 46 60 / 0 20 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 48 57 / 0 50 0

CAZ180-260000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 44 58 / 0 50 0

Mendota 62 42 59 / 0 40 0

Firebaugh 61 41 59 / 0 40 0

CAZ181-260000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to

47. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 41 57 / 0 60 20

Merced 60 41 58 / 0 50 20

Chowchilla 60 43 58 / 0 50 20

Madera 61 43 58 / 0 40 20

CAZ182-260000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 44 61 / 0 20 0

Five Points 63 42 60 / 0 30 0

NAS Lemoore 63 42 60 / 0 20 0

Kettleman City 64 45 61 / 0 20 0

CAZ183-260000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 42 58 / 0 30 0

Caruthers 61 42 58 / 0 30 0

Lemoore 62 42 60 / 0 20 0

Hanford 63 41 60 / 0 20 0

Corcoran 63 42 60 / 0 20 0

CAZ184-260000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 48 57 / 0 40 20

Clovis 61 46 58 / 0 40 20

Fresno 61 46 58 / 0 40 20

Sanger 62 44 58 / 0 40 0

Reedley 61 44 58 / 0 30 0

Selma 61 44 58 / 0 30 0

Kingsburg 61 44 58 / 0 30 0

CAZ185-260000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 43 58 / 0 30 0

Visalia 62 41 59 / 0 20 0

Exeter 63 43 58 / 0 20 0

Tulare 62 43 58 / 0 20 0

Lindsay 63 42 58 / 0 20 0

Porterville 64 44 58 / 0 20 0

CAZ186-260000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 41 60 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 41 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-260000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 39 61 / 0 0 0

Wasco 66 40 60 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 41 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-260000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 41 59 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 41 59 / 0 0 0

Shafter 66 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-260000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

33 to 39. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 51 56 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 46 58 / 0 0 0

Arvin 67 43 58 / 0 0 0

Lamont 67 43 58 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 43 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-260000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to

49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 43 53 / 0 70 40

Oakhurst 62 35 56 / 0 60 30

Auberry 58 46 53 / 0 50 30

CAZ191-260000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 42 58 / 0 20 0

Springville 60 42 53 / 0 20 0

Tule River Reservation 64 46 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-260000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance

of snow. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

38 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 40 46 / 0 70 50

Tuolumne Meadows 41 15 36 / 0 60 60

Wawona 56 33 49 / 0 70 50

Devils Postpile 37 28 32 / 0 50 50

Bass Lake 56 36 50 / 0 60 40

Hetch Hetchy 55 38 48 / 0 70 60

CAZ193-260000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow...

a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Snow level 7000 feet.

Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning,

Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 33 to

38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

31 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 28 37 / 0 50 40

Shaver Lake 49 31 43 / 0 50 30

Lake Wishon 47 30 42 / 0 40 30

CAZ194-260000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow...a 40 percent chance of snow near the crest.

Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

Slight chance of rain in the morning, Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning. Near the

crest, slight chance of snow. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

31 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 33 52 / 0 30 20

Grant Grove 50 33 43 / 0 40 30

Lodgepole 47 23 41 / 0 30 30

Camp Nelson 55 33 48 / 0 20 20

Johnsondale 59 23 52 / 0 20 20

CAZ195-260000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow near the

crest. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning. Near the crest, slight chance of snow. Windy. Highs

48 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 36 43 / 0 0 20

Kernville 63 36 58 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 40 57 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 41 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-260000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 41 46 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 33 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 30 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-260000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 39 47 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 30 52 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 42 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-260000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 37 63 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 33 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-260000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 45 60 / 0 0 0

California City 60 33 61 / 0 0 0

Mojave 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 32 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

