CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-300000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

42. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

Avenal 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-300000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and

patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 35 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 62 33 63 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-300000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost

and patchy fog. Lows 30 to 39. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 30 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 32 61 / 0 0 0

Madera 60 32 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-300000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and

patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 35 64 / 0 0 0

Five Points 62 32 64 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 33 63 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 37 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-300000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 29 to 35. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 32 62 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-300000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 32 to 41. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 41 61 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 36 62 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

Reedley 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

Selma 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 34 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-300000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 31 to 40. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 34 62 / 0 0 0

Exeter 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

Tulare 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 36 62 / 0 0 0

Porterville 62 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-300000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and

patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 33 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-300000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 62.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and

patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 32 63 / 0 0 0

Wasco 62 32 62 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-300000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and

patchy fog. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

McFarland 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

Shafter 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-300000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 47 60 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 40 62 / 0 0 0

Arvin 64 38 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

Mettler 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-300000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 37 60 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 30 64 / 0 0 0

Auberry 60 45 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-300000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 40 66 / 0 0 0

Springville 61 41 60 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 45 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-300000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 41 61 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 49 12 48 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 32 62 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 27 46 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 33 60 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-300000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 30 49 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 30 53 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 33 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-300000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 38 65 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 36 52 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 54 25 52 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 37 58 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 66 23 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-300000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 39 54 / 0 0 0

Kernville 69 36 67 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 38 68 / 0 0 0

Weldon 67 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-300000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 42 55 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 30 59 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 27 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-300000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 40 54 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 27 60 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 43 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-300000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 37 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 67 34 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-300000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 45 62 / 0 0 0

California City 65 29 67 / 0 0 0

Mojave 65 37 65 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 27 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 28 67 / 0 0 0

