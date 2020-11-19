CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

955 FPUS56 KHNX 190701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-191200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

37 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 48 61 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-191200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 43 to 48.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

31 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 62 40 60 / 20 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 61 39 59 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-191200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Colder.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 59 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 61 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 59 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 60 39 58 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-191200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 66.

Lows 33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 64 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 63 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 63 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-191200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

33 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 45 61 39 58 / 20 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 61 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 48 62 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 62 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 62 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-191200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 59 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 48 60 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 60 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 60 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 46 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 48 60 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 60 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-191200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 45 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 45 58 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 48 60 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 58 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 49 59 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-191200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 62 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 48 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-191200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 66.

Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 62 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 61 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-191200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 61 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-191200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming west

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

35 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 57 48 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 60 46 59 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 49 59 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 59 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 58 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-191200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of

dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 56 39 56 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 32 60 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 45 55 45 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-191200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 44 61 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 55 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 58 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-191200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night.

Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

39 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 55 39 56 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 8 42 11 43 / 30 0 0 0

Wawona 29 55 31 58 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 23 41 25 43 / 30 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 55 32 56 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 36 56 38 58 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-191200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

55 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 44 29 45 / 20 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 29 48 31 49 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 28 50 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-191200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the

evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 62 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 33 48 36 49 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 49 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 34 53 36 57 / 20 0 0 0

Johnsondale 24 61 24 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-191200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 48 38 53 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 39 62 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 62 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 62 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-191200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 49 41 53 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 36 53 32 58 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 33 55 30 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-191200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 50 40 53 / 20 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 58 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 48 55 44 58 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-191200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 69. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 68 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 40 68 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-191200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph below the passes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...west 25 to 35 mph below the passes. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the morning decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 64 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 68 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 66 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 40 69 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 39 69 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

