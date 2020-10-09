CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

989 FPUS56 KHNX 090601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-091100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Cooler. Lows

52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 79.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 78 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 55 77 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 56 74 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-091100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 49 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 75 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 76 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-091100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to

56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

48 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89.

Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 73 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 75 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 74 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

52 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 77 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 77 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-091100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to

56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 54 75 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 77 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-091100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

52 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 75 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 54 76 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 76 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 76 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 51 76 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 54 75 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-091100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 55.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

51 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88.

Lows 51 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 76 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 76 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 50 76 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 76 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 76 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 76 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-091100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 55.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 51 78 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-091100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 57.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 77 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 77 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 78 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-091100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 59.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

76 to 81. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 76 62 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 58 78 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 55 79 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 55 79 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 55 77 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-091100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 72 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 43 75 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 57 72 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-091100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 51 to

59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

52 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 54 79 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 54 73 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 76 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-091100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Near the

crest, areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 74 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 26 64 23 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 43 74 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 65 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 45 71 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 52 75 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-091100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Near the

crest, areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75 at

5000 feet...60 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 41 58 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 62 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 44 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-091100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Near the

crest, areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs

60 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 78 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 36 63 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 69 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 35 76 33 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-091100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Near the crest, haze in the

morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke...patchy

smoke near the crest. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...61 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 66 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 80 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 53 81 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 54 80 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-091100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

47 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 66 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 39 73 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-091100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 66 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 73 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 57 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the

night. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 78 to 87.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 89 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-091100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows

50 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 75 to 85.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 82 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 86 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 57 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 86 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 86 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather