CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

768 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-181100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 96 to 103. East winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 67 to 73. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 95 to 103.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows

63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 100 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 95 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-181100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to 102.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 98 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-181100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to 102.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 98 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 98 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 99 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in

the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 59 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-181100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 58 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 100 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-181100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 67 to 73. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 101 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 101 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-181100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 60 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-181100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 66 to 71. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 95 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 103 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 70. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 101 to 106.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs 95 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 64 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-181100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 95 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 103 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 62 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 99 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 101 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 69 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 100 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-181100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 95 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 98 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 96 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-181100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 66 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 99 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-181100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

rain in the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 89 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 78 42 78 / 20 0 0 20

Wawona 57 91 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 52 78 54 78 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 59 93 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-181100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 74 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 82 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 81 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-181100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 80 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 78 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 49 93 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-181100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...

74 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 83 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 100 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 100 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 98 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-181100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 82 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 87 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 90 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 95 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-181100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 80 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 82 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 90 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 69 96 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs 94 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 106 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 107 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-181100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 64 103 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 100 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

