CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

_____

447 FPUS56 KHNX 250601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Memorial Day, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-251100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 107.

Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 107.

Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 100 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 98 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 97 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-251100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

92 to 97. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 100 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 97 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 98 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-251100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

93 to 98. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 98 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 97 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 97 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 60 97 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 100 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-251100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

63. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 97 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 98 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 60 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 100 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-251100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 64 98 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 98 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 62 98 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 62 98 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 98 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-251100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

95 to 100. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 98 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 98 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 99 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 98 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 98 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-251100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to

110. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 99 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 100 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to

109. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

63. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 99 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 100 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-251100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to

109. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 100 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 100 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 99 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to

108. Lows 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 97 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 99 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 63 100 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 63 100 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 64 98 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-251100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 89 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 91 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 62 89 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-251100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to

104. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 97 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 63 92 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 93 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-251100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 82 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 34 71 39 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 84 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 42 69 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 84 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 86 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-251100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

57 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...60 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 64 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 74 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-251100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 86 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 73 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 73 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 79 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 84 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-251100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to

96 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 82 at

5000 feet...64 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 75 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 91 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 92 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 59 87 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-251100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 82 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 84 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 88 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-251100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95.

Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 77 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 84 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to

109. Lows 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 95 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 95 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-251100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to

105. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 88 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

California City 57 92 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 60 90 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 92 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 93 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather