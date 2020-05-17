CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
CAZ179-171100-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 55 to 60.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 79 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Highs 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.
Highs 78 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 56 85 58 76 / 0 0 40 40
Avenal 57 84 59 75 / 0 0 30 40
San Luis Reservoir 57 78 58 69 / 0 40 60 60
CAZ180-171100-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night.
Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 56 to 61. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the
morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows
50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
Highs 80 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 55 82 58 72 / 0 30 60 60
Mendota 54 84 58 73 / 0 20 50 50
Firebaugh 54 84 57 73 / 0 20 50 60
CAZ181-171100-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 53 to 58.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 56 to 61. West
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the
morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows
50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
Highs 80 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 54 81 57 71 / 0 40 70 60
Merced 54 83 58 71 / 0 30 70 70
Chowchilla 54 84 58 71 / 0 20 60 70
Madera 54 85 58 73 / 0 20 60 60
CAZ182-171100-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night.
Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
74 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows
52 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 55 86 59 76 / 0 0 30 40
Five Points 54 86 58 76 / 0 0 40 50
NAS Lemoore 56 87 60 76 / 0 0 30 50
Kettleman City 58 87 61 77 / 0 0 30 40
CAZ183-171100-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night.
Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the
morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
74 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows
52 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 54 84 58 73 / 0 0 50 60
Caruthers 55 86 60 75 / 0 0 40 60
Lemoore 56 87 61 76 / 0 0 30 50
Hanford 57 87 61 76 / 0 0 30 50
Corcoran 57 88 61 78 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ184-171100-
Fresno-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 55 to 60.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 72 to 77. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.
Highs 80 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 57 85 59 72 / 0 0 60 70
Clovis 59 86 62 74 / 0 0 50 60
Fresno 59 86 62 74 / 0 0 50 60
Sanger 57 86 61 74 / 0 0 40 60
Reedley 57 87 61 75 / 0 0 40 60
Selma 57 87 62 75 / 0 0 40 60
Kingsburg 57 87 61 76 / 0 0 30 50
CAZ185-171100-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the
morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 58 to 63.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
74 to 79. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows
53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 57 86 61 75 / 0 0 40 60
Visalia 57 87 61 76 / 0 0 30 50
Exeter 56 87 61 76 / 0 0 30 50
Tulare 57 88 61 77 / 0 0 20 50
Lindsay 56 87 60 76 / 0 0 20 50
Porterville 57 87 61 77 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ186-171100-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 54 to 59.
West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the
morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 58 to 63. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
75 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 79.
Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows
52 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 56 87 60 77 / 0 0 20 40
Allensworth 57 88 61 78 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ187-171100-
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the
morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.
Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows
53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 54 87 58 77 / 0 0 20 40
Wasco 56 88 60 78 / 0 0 0 40
Buttonwillow 57 88 61 78 / 0 0 0 40
CAZ188-171100-
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Cooler. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 51 to 56. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows
51 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 57 88 61 78 / 0 0 0 40
McFarland 56 88 60 78 / 0 0 0 40
Shafter 57 88 61 78 / 0 0 0 40
CAZ189-171100-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
75 to 80. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows
52 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 60 85 62 76 / 0 0 0 40
Bakersfield 59 88 63 78 / 0 0 0 30
Arvin 58 88 61 78 / 0 0 0 30
Lamont 57 88 61 78 / 0 0 0 30
Mettler 58 86 61 76 / 0 0 0 30
CAZ190-171100-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 49 to 59.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.
Highs 63 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 69 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
Highs 70 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 53 75 53 61 / 0 20 80 90
Oakhurst 49 78 48 64 / 0 20 80 80
Auberry 57 77 56 63 / 0 0 60 80
CAZ191-171100-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 53 to 61.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
64 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
Highs 72 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 57 85 58 74 / 0 0 30 60
Springville 56 81 57 70 / 0 0 20 50
Tule River Reservation 59 82 59 71 / 0 0 20 50
CAZ192-171100-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PDT
TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...
36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a
20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Over higher
elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts
up to 50 mph. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Near the crest, chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then snow and rain likely after midnight. Over higher elevations,
southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs
48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher
elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to
41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow
showers, showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then chance of snow showers, rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at
5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...
48 to 56 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at
5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...
49 to 57 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to
37 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 51 68 48 54 / 0 20 80 90
Tuolumne Meadows 31 59 31 46 / 0 20 70 80
Wawona 47 72 45 57 / 0 20 80 90
Devils Postpile 40 55 38 43 / 0 0 60 80
Bass Lake 49 73 49 59 / 0 20 70 80
Hetch Hetchy 52 71 48 57 / 0 30 80 90
CAZ193-171100-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PDT
TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to
42 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.
Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Near the crest, chance of rain, Slight chance of
snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level above
8000 feet. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance
of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level
7000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow
showers, showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 53 to
61 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46 at
5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...
49 to 58 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to
48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 68 at
5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to
59 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 43 53 40 42 / 0 0 70 80
Shaver Lake 43 66 43 53 / 0 0 70 80
Lake Wishon 44 65 41 53 / 0 0 50 70
CAZ194-171100-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PDT
TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to
45 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph
in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Near the crest, chance of rain and slight chance of snow after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 52 at
5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Colder. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow
showers with possible showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...
29 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at
5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at
5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...
53 to 63 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 47 77 45 65 / 0 0 30 60
Grant Grove 46 63 44 52 / 0 0 40 70
Lodgepole 41 65 40 55 / 0 0 40 60
Camp Nelson 46 70 46 58 / 0 0 20 50
Johnsondale 42 75 43 64 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ195-171100-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PDT
TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...40 to
45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
59 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight.
Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet.
Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to
40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of
showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 51 to
56 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...
29 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65 at
5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...
34 to 40 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73 at
5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...
37 to 43 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 46 65 46 54 / 0 0 0 40
Kernville 54 82 54 71 / 0 0 0 30
Lake Isabella 57 81 57 71 / 0 0 0 30
Weldon 56 78 57 68 / 0 0 0 30
CAZ196-171100-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
59 to 69. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.
West winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Highs 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.
Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to
76. Lows 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 48 70 51 60 / 0 0 0 30
Tehachapi 48 74 50 63 / 0 0 0 30
Twin Oaks 47 78 48 67 / 0 0 0 30
CAZ197-171100-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
59 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to
49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Highs 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.
Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 48 67 48 58 / 0 0 0 40
Frazier Park 44 75 44 64 / 0 0 0 40
Grapevine 52 80 55 70 / 0 0 0 30
CAZ198-171100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Highs 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 71 to 81.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows
53 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 60 91 59 80 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 58 92 58 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ199-171100-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to
77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
60 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
53. Highs 68 to 78.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows
50 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 60 83 58 72 / 0 0 0 0
California City 55 85 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 58 83 56 72 / 0 0 0 20
Edwards AFB 55 85 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 54 83 53 73 / 0 0 0 20
