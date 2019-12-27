CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

399 FPUS56 KHNX 270801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-280000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 35 55 / 0 0 0

Avenal 52 35 53 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 37 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-280000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 34 53 / 0 0 0

Mendota 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-280000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 31 53 / 0 0 0

Merced 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Madera 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-280000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 33 53 / 0 0 0

Five Points 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 52 34 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-280000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs around 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog through the night. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 51 32 52 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Hanford 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 51 31 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-280000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 36 54 / 0 0 0

Clovis 51 35 54 / 0 0 0

Fresno 51 34 54 / 0 0 0

Sanger 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Reedley 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Selma 51 33 53 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 33 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-280000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Visalia 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Exeter 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Tulare 51 32 53 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 32 54 / 0 0 0

Porterville 51 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-280000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 31 54 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-280000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 29 54 / 0 0 0

Wasco 51 32 54 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 51 32 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-280000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

McFarland 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

Shafter 52 32 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-280000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 63. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 36 52 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 36 54 / 0 0 0

Arvin 52 34 54 / 0 0 0

Lamont 52 34 54 / 0 0 0

Mettler 51 35 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-280000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to

59. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 31 50 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 51 26 53 / 0 0 0

Auberry 48 34 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-280000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to

59. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 53 32 55 / 0 0 0

Springville 48 33 50 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 34 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-280000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

27 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 30 49 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 6 39 / 0 0 0

Wawona 46 24 49 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 31 15 36 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 45 25 47 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 31 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-280000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...

13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...

17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Windy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to

51 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 18 36 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 19 41 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 20 41 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-280000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...

11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 24 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 22 51 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 37 24 39 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 35 16 38 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 24 44 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 43 15 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-280000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...

19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to

49 at 5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 27 39 / 0 0 0

Kernville 47 28 50 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 31 49 / 0 0 0

Weldon 43 31 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-280000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 25 39 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 25 39 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 33 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-280000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 27 39 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 20 41 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 44 31 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-280000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 33. Highs 41 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

Highs 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 26 48 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 24 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-280000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Highs

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 31 44 / 0 0 0

California City 44 24 45 / 0 0 0

Mojave 43 27 44 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 45 22 45 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 24 45 / 0 0 0

