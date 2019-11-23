CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-240000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 41 68 / 0 0 0

Avenal 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 44 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-240000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 33 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 39 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 67 36 67 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-240000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 41. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 33 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 34 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 36 66 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 34 66 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 35 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-240000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 39 67 / 0 0 0

Five Points 67 37 66 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 39 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-240000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 35 66 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 35 66 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-240000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 36 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

Clovis 67 40 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno 66 40 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Reedley 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-240000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 42. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

Visalia 65 36 66 / 0 0 0

Exeter 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-240000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-240000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 34 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 36 65 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-240000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 36 to

44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-240000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 48 64 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 42 65 / 0 0 0

Arvin 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-240000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 30 68 / 0 0 0

Auberry 62 46 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-240000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Springville 60 40 62 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-240000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

50 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 40 63 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 48 13 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 60 30 63 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 21 56 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 34 63 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-240000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 25 to

32 at 5000 feet...15 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to

30 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 23 48 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 28 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 29 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-240000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 29 65 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 34 53 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 22 53 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 33 58 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 19 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-240000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 39 55 / 0 0 0

Kernville 63 36 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-240000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 41 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 32 59 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-240000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 39 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 24 58 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 41 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-240000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 43 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 37 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 33 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-240000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 46 62 / 0 0 0

California City 64 32 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 31 66 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 31 66 / 0 0 0

