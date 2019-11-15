CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-160000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 45 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 66 45 70 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 50 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-160000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 43 70 / 0 0 0

Mendota 67 42 69 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-160000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 47. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 38 69 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 41 69 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 39 69 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-160000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 72 to

81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 42 to

47. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 43 70 / 0 0 0

Five Points 66 42 69 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 41 69 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 66 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-160000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 36 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 39 68 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 42 68 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 41 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-160000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 47 70 / 0 0 0

Clovis 67 45 70 / 0 0 0

Fresno 67 45 70 / 0 0 0

Sanger 66 42 70 / 0 0 0

Reedley 66 42 70 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 43 69 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-160000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 42 70 / 0 0 0

Visalia 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 42 69 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 45 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-160000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 36 to 44. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-160000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 38 69 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-160000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 41 70 / 0 0 0

Shafter 64 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-160000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 52 69 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 47 70 / 0 0 0

Arvin 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 42 72 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-160000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 40 to 50. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 45 68 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 68 35 72 / 0 0 0

Auberry 63 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-160000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 45 74 / 0 0 0

Springville 63 45 68 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 66 47 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-160000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Colder. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 46 69 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 54 20 59 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 56 29 60 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 45 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-160000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 27 55 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 32 60 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-160000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 38 72 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 54 40 60 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 54 29 60 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 40 66 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 63 26 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-160000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 44 64 / 0 0 0

Kernville 69 43 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 45 76 / 0 0 0

Weldon 66 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-160000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 45 63 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 38 67 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 47 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-160000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 43 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 29 65 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 45 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-160000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 45 77 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 41 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-160000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

72 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 54 73 / 0 0 0

California City 71 38 75 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 44 74 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 72 37 75 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 37 75 / 0 0 0

