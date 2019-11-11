CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

_____

669 FPUS56 KHNX 110801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-120000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 78 50 81 / 0 0 0

Avenal 78 50 81 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 75 55 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-120000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 77 48 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 77 45 80 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 76 43 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-120000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 76 42 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 76 45 79 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 77 43 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-120000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

44 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 78 47 80 / 0 0 0

Five Points 77 45 80 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 77 45 80 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 78 47 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-120000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 68. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 76 42 79 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 76 43 79 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 77 45 80 / 0 0 0

Hanford 77 43 79 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-120000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 40 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 78 52 80 / 0 0 0

Clovis 78 50 80 / 0 0 0

Fresno 77 49 79 / 0 0 0

Sanger 77 47 80 / 0 0 0

Reedley 77 47 80 / 0 0 0

Selma 77 47 79 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 77 45 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-120000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 39 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 77 45 79 / 0 0 0

Exeter 78 47 80 / 0 0 0

Tulare 77 46 80 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 78 47 80 / 0 0 0

Porterville 78 50 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-120000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 77 42 80 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-120000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 68. Lows 37 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 77 42 80 / 0 0 0

Wasco 78 43 80 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 78 46 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-120000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

McFarland 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

Shafter 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-120000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 78 58 80 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 79 52 81 / 0 0 0

Arvin 81 47 82 / 0 0 0

Lamont 80 48 83 / 0 0 0

Mettler 78 49 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-120000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 51 76 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 78 41 80 / 0 0 0

Auberry 75 58 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-120000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 81 50 83 / 0 0 0

Springville 75 51 78 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 78 54 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-120000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 52 72 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 62 26 63 / 0 0 0

Wawona 73 42 74 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 63 34 65 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 74 45 75 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 75 51 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-120000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 67 40 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-120000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 77 43 77 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 65 47 66 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 65 34 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 71 46 71 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 75 33 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-120000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 69 51 69 / 0 0 0

Kernville 80 48 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 81 51 81 / 0 0 0

Weldon 77 52 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-120000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 70 52 70 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 45 72 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 75 53 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-120000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 51 70 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 70 36 72 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 76 51 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-120000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 71 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 40 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-120000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 39 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 53 75 / 0 0 0

California City 79 39 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 78 46 77 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 78 38 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 79 38 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather