CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ179-132300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 83 49 80 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 80 53 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-132300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 82 48 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 81 44 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-132300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 80 42 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 81 44 79 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 43 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 43 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-132300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 74 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Five Points 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 83 49 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-132300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 72 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 81 43 78 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 82 44 79 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Hanford 82 45 79 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-132300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 73 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

Clovis 83 50 79 / 0 0 0

Fresno 83 49 79 / 0 0 0

Sanger 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Selma 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 82 44 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-132300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 72 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 82 45 79 / 0 0 0

Exeter 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Tulare 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Porterville 83 49 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-132300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 73 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-132300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 72 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 82 44 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 83 45 79 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 83 48 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-132300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

McFarland 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 83 47 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-132300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 81 56 77 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 83 52 79 / 0 0 0

Arvin 83 48 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 83 49 79 / 0 0 0

Mettler 80 49 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-132300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 46 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 78 38 77 / 0 0 0

Auberry 76 52 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-132300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 66 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 47 80 / 0 0 0

Springville 78 47 74 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 80 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-132300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to

45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 69 45 69 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 56 20 57 / 0 0 0

Wawona 70 37 70 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 54 32 55 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 72 40 71 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 71 45 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-132300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 29 55 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 43 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-132300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 72 42 73 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 61 38 60 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 59 28 58 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 66 38 64 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 72 28 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-132300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 44 63 / 0 0 0

Kernville 78 45 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 79 48 77 / 0 0 0

Weldon 75 48 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-132300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 62 to

72. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 45 63 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 40 68 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 74 52 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-132300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 60 to

70. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 43 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 30 69 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 77 48 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-132300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 51 80 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 82 46 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-132300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 52 74 / 0 0 0

California City 80 43 79 / 0 0 0

Mojave 77 50 76 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 80 43 79 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 80 43 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

