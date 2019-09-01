CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Labor Day.

CAZ179-011100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 104 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 72 103 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 98 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-011100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 100 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-011100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 65 99 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 100 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 101 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-011100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 67 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 103 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-011100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 100 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 68 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-011100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-011100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

66 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 66 100 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 101 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 101 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-011100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 101 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-011100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 71 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-011100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 67 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-011100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

68 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 78 101 80 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 103 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 104 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 104 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 100 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-011100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 95 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 57 98 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 74 96 73 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-011100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 103 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 71 97 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 99 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-011100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 64 89 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 77 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 56 90 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 50 75 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 93 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 92 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-011100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

58 to 67 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...64 to

71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 75 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 77 64 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-011100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to

73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 94 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 81 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 80 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 93 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-011100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to

92 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...56 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 86 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 101 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 101 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 69 98 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-011100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

83 to 93. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 87 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 92 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 74 94 76 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-011100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 72. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 83 64 83 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 93 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 74 99 75 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 107 77 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 108 73 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-011100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 100 77 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 67 105 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 104 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 106 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 105 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

