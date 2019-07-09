CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

247 FPUS56 KHNX 091601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-092300-

West Side Hills-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 95 65 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 93 65 95 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 87 63 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-092300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 61 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 92 61 95 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 92 59 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-092300-

Merced and Madera-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 91 58 94 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 60 95 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 92 59 95 / 0 0 0

Madera 93 60 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-092300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

98 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Five Points 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 94 62 96 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-092300-

Foggy Bottom-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

98 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 92 59 95 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 92 61 95 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 92 62 95 / 0 0 0

Hanford 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-092300-

Fresno-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

100 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 95 66 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 94 66 97 / 0 0 0

Sanger 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 93 64 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 93 62 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-092300-

Tulare County-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 93 63 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-092300-

Southern Kings County-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 92 61 95 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-092300-

Western Kern County-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

Wasco 93 62 95 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 93 65 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-092300-

Eastern Kern County-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

98 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

McFarland 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

Shafter 93 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-092300-

Bakersfield-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 92 70 95 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 68 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

Lamont 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

Mettler 92 64 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-092300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 85 61 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 88 53 91 / 0 0 0

Auberry 87 64 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-092300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

Springville 88 64 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 90 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-092300-

Central Sierra-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 80 59 83 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 72 36 74 / 0 0 0

Wawona 82 52 85 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 68 46 71 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 84 54 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 84 59 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-092300-

North Kings River-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...64 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 66 45 69 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 68 58 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 76 50 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-092300-

Sequoia Kings-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 86 54 89 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 72 52 75 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 70 45 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 74 55 77 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 83 47 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-092300-

Lake Isabella-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...54 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...56 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 74 59 77 / 0 0 0

Kernville 90 62 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 90 65 93 / 0 0 0

Weldon 89 64 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-092300-

Tehachapi Area-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 75 57 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 81 57 84 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 85 69 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-092300-

Fort Tejon-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 73 54 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 48 84 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 89 67 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-092300-

Indian Wells Valley-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 79.

Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 98 70 103 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-092300-

Kern County Desert-

900 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 90 69 95 / 0 0 0

California City 95 64 100 / 0 0 0

Mojave 92 69 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 62 98 / 0 0 0

