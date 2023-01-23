CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

501 FPUS56 KMTR 231101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

CAZ505-240200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 59 39 59 /

$$

CAZ503-240200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ502-240200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ506-240200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 63 36 65 /

San Rafael 40 60 41 58 /

Napa 36 59 40 61 /

$$

CAZ504-240200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 57 45 61 /

$$

CAZ006-240200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 59 43 59 /

Ocean Beach 43 59 43 59 /

$$

CAZ509-240200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-240200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 58 43 60 /

Oakland 40 60 41 60 /

Fremont 35 58 36 60 /

Redwood City 38 58 38 61 /

Mountain View 39 58 38 60 /

$$

CAZ510-240200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 34 58 36 58 /

Livermore 33 56 33 58 /

$$

CAZ513-240200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 59 37 62 /

Morgan Hill 35 57 35 61 /

$$

CAZ512-240200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ515-240200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ514-240200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ529-240200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 57 38 61 /

$$

CAZ530-240200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 37 57 39 60 /

Big Sur 41 57 44 59 /

$$

CAZ528-240200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 58 35 62 /

Carmel Valley 36 57 40 62 /

Hollister 33 56 34 61 /

$$

CAZ516-240200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 57 33 62 /

$$

CAZ517-240200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-240200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Widespread frost. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 55 33 61 /

$$

_____

