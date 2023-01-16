CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

CAZ505-170200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 52 39 54 / 100 50

CAZ503-170200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ502-170200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ506-170200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 55 33 57 / 90 50

San Rafael 45 54 39 56 / 100 70 10

Napa 42 53 36 55 / 90 70

CAZ504-170200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 52 37 54 / 90 60 10

CAZ006-170200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 54 42 54 / 100 70 10

Ocean Beach 45 55 43 55 / 100 70 10

CAZ509-170200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-170200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 56 44 56 / 100 70 10

Oakland 45 55 41 55 / 100 80 10

Fremont 45 53 39 54 / 100 80 10

Redwood City 45 55 41 56 / 100 70 10

Mountain View 45 53 41 54 / 100 70 10

CAZ510-170200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 54 37 54 / 100 80 10

Livermore 42 52 37 53 / 100 80 10

CAZ513-170200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 54 41 56 / 100 80 10

Morgan Hill 42 53 38 54 / 100 90 30

CAZ512-170200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ515-170200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ514-170200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain,

snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy frost

after midnight. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

CAZ529-170200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 53 39 56 / 100 90 30

CAZ530-170200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 54 43 55 / 100 90 50

Big Sur 44 52 43 54 / 100 90 60

CAZ528-170200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 53 40 54 / 100 90 50

Carmel Valley 43 53 41 54 / 100 100 60

Hollister 44 51 39 53 / 100 90 30

CAZ516-170200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 53 39 54 / 100 90 50

CAZ517-170200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Rain with snow likely in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and a chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

CAZ518-170200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 52 37 53 / 100 90 40

