CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

970 FPUS56 KMTR 141101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 34 53 35 53 /

CAZ503-150200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ502-150200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ506-150200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and fog. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 27 56 28 58 /

San Rafael 35 54 36 55 /

Napa 32 52 32 54 /

CAZ504-150200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 52 35 55 /

CAZ006-150200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 38 54 38 54 /

Ocean Beach 38 54 39 54 /

CAZ509-150200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ508-150200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 38 54 39 55 /

Oakland 36 54 36 55 /

Fremont 32 54 34 54 /

Redwood City 34 55 36 55 /

Mountain View 34 52 36 53 /

CAZ510-150200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 31 53 31 53 /

Livermore 30 53 31 53 /

CAZ513-150200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and fog. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 33 55 35 55 /

Morgan Hill 31 56 33 57 /

CAZ512-150200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ515-150200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ514-150200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

CAZ529-150200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 33 56 35 57 /

CAZ530-150200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 35 56 37 57 /

Big Sur 38 55 41 57 /

CAZ528-150200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 31 57 34 57 /

Carmel Valley 36 57 38 59 /

Hollister 30 54 32 55 /

CAZ516-150200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of fog.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 29 54 31 56 /

CAZ517-150200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-150200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 28 55 30 57 /

