CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

549 FPUS56 KMTR 121101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 51 35 51 / 90

$$

CAZ503-130200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ502-130200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 55 28 55 / 80

San Rafael 40 55 37 53 / 90

Napa 37 52 32 51 / 90

$$

CAZ504-130200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 51 36 50 / 80

$$

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 54 39 53 / 100

Ocean Beach 43 54 40 52 / 100

$$

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

near 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 54 40 53 / 100

Oakland 42 54 38 53 / 100

Fremont 40 52 35 52 / 100 10

Redwood City 41 54 36 54 / 100

Mountain View 42 51 36 51 / 100

$$

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 54 34 52 / 100

Livermore 38 51 33 51 / 100 10

$$

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 54 36 54 / 100 10

Morgan Hill 38 52 33 53 / 100 10

$$

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ515-130200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ514-130200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Snow likely. Little or no new snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 54 35 54 / 100

$$

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 53 38 54 / 100 10

Big Sur 40 54 38 53 / 100 10

$$

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 53 35 54 / 100 10

Carmel Valley 39 52 36 55 / 100 10

Hollister 38 51 33 51 / 100 10

$$

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 52 31 53 / 100 10

$$

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain and snow. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 50 30 53 / 100 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather