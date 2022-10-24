CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 65 44 62 / 20

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 76 39 73 / 20

San Rafael 76 48 75 / 20

Napa 72 39 68 / 20

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 74 49 70 / 20

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 68 51 65 / 20

Ocean Beach 66 50 62 / 20

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 49 67 / 20

Oakland 71 49 67 / 20

Fremont 70 45 65 / 10

Redwood City 73 47 69 / 10

Mountain View 68 47 64 / 10

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 76 45 73 / 20

Livermore 75 43 70 / 10

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 72 46 68 / 10

Morgan Hill 74 42 70 / 10

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 43 65 / 10

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 65 45 63 /

Big Sur 67 45 67 /

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 70 43 61 /

Carmel Valley 73 44 69 /

Hollister 71 41 65 /

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 75 35 70 /

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 74 37 73 /

