CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ 302 FPUS56 KMTR 121001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-130100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 50 64 51 66 \/ 10 $$ CAZ503-130100- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ502-130100- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ506-130100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 49 77 48 81 \/ San Rafael 48 78 54 79 \/ Napa 49 74 51 77 \/ $$ CAZ504-130100- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 60 88 59 87 \/ $$ CAZ006-130100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 53 63 55 65 \/ 10 Ocean Beach 53 60 54 62 \/ 10 $$ CAZ509-130100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-130100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 53 67 56 70 \/ Oakland 55 67 56 70 \/ Fremont 51 71 55 73 \/ Redwood City 52 72 55 76 \/ Mountain View 55 68 56 71 \/ $$ CAZ510-130100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 51 81 54 83 \/ Livermore 51 85 53 82 \/ $$ CAZ513-130100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 80. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 55 75 56 77 \/ Morgan Hill 50 81 53 83 \/ $$ CAZ512-130100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ515-130100- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CAZ514-130100- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ529-130100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 52 67 52 72 \/ 10 $$ CAZ530-130100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 52 64 54 64 \/ 10 Big Sur 53 66 54 74 \/ $$ CAZ528-130100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 52 66 53 67 \/ Carmel Valley 54 75 52 78 \/ Hollister 48 74 52 77 \/ $$ CAZ516-130100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 50 81 50 83 \/ $$ CAZ517-130100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. $$ CAZ518-130100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 54 92 52 87 \/ $$