CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 75 53 70 /

CAZ503-010100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ502-010100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 89 51 84 /

San Rafael 57 87 58 82 /

Napa 54 85 55 79 /

CAZ504-010100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 88 62 85 /

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 76 58 71 /

Ocean Beach 56 71 56 66 /

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 79 58 75 /

Oakland 59 81 58 75 /

Fremont 58 83 58 78 /

Redwood City 57 86 58 81 /

Mountain View 58 80 59 76 /

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 91 58 87 /

Livermore 56 89 58 86 /

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 86 59 81 /

Morgan Hill 55 89 56 84 /

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ515-010100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ514-010100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 76 54 72 /

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 72 56 70 /

Big Sur 57 75 56 72 /

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 74 54 70 /

Carmel Valley 54 82 57 79 /

Hollister 55 83 55 77 /

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 85 52 82 /

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 89 55 88 /

