CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

260 FPUS56 KMTR 291002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-300100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 71 55 74 /

$$

CAZ503-300100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-300100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ506-300100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 86 53 88 /

San Rafael 57 84 59 87 /

Napa 52 81 56 84 /

$$

CAZ504-300100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

60. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 84 65 87 /

$$

CAZ006-300100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 73 58 75 /

Ocean Beach 57 70 57 70 /

$$

CAZ509-300100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ508-300100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 75 58 78 /

Oakland 58 77 60 79 /

Fremont 58 77 58 82 /

Redwood City 57 81 58 85 /

Mountain View 58 76 59 80 /

$$

CAZ510-300100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 86 59 90 /

Livermore 56 84 58 88 /

$$

CAZ513-300100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 80 59 85 /

Morgan Hill 55 84 57 88 /

$$

CAZ512-300100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-300100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ514-300100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ529-300100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 76 55 77 /

$$

CAZ530-300100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 69 55 71 /

Big Sur 57 76 58 75 /

$$

CAZ528-300100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 71 55 73 /

Carmel Valley 54 77 56 81 /

Hollister 54 79 55 83 /

$$

CAZ516-300100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 83 53 84 /

$$

CAZ517-300100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-300100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 87 55 89 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather