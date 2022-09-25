CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

CAZ505-260215-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear except for fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 72 54 70 /

$$

CAZ503-260215-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-260215-

Marin Coastal Range-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ506-260215-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 52 85 /

San Rafael 85 57 85 /

Napa 83 55 83 /

$$

CAZ504-260215-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 89 65 88 /

$$

CAZ006-260215-

San Francisco-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear except for fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 72 57 72 /

Ocean Beach 67 57 67 /

$$

CAZ509-260215-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-260215-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 76 59 76 /

Oakland 76 59 76 /

Fremont 80 60 80 /

Redwood City 83 58 83 /

Mountain View 77 60 77 /

$$

CAZ510-260215-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 90 60 90 /

Livermore 89 60 88 /

$$

CAZ513-260215-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 84 60 84 /

Morgan Hill 89 59 90 /

$$

CAZ512-260215-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Light winds.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ515-260215-

East Bay Hills-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ514-260215-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ529-260215-

Northern Monterey Bay-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 77 55 80 /

$$

CAZ530-260215-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 57 72 /

Big Sur 75 60 80 /

$$

CAZ528-260215-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 56 75 /

Carmel Valley 82 58 84 /

Hollister 82 57 85 /

$$

CAZ516-260215-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 88 55 90 /

$$

CAZ517-260215-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-260215-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

130 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 93 59 95 /

$$

