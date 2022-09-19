CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ 054 FPUS56 KMTR 191002 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-200100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 56 69 54 66 \/ 90 40 30 40 $$ CAZ503-200100- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ502-200100- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ506-200100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 53 74 51 74 \/ 100 60 40 50 San Rafael 60 76 58 79 \/ 90 50 30 40 Napa 56 69 55 70 \/ 90 70 50 60 $$ CAZ504-200100- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 57 68 60 70 \/ 90 80 60 60 $$ CAZ006-200100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 59 71 58 69 \/ 90 40 30 40 Ocean Beach 58 69 57 66 \/ 90 40 30 40 $$ CAZ509-200100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CAZ508-200100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. Light winds... becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 60 74 59 73 \/ 90 40 30 40 Oakland 60 74 60 72 \/ 90 50 30 50 Fremont 60 73 58 72 \/ 90 50 30 40 Redwood City 60 76 58 77 \/ 90 40 20 40 Mountain View 60 71 59 71 \/ 90 50 30 40 $$ CAZ510-200100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 60 78 59 79 \/ 90 60 40 50 Livermore 58 75 57 76 \/ 90 60 40 50 $$ CAZ513-200100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 59 75 59 74 \/ 90 50 30 30 Morgan Hill 55 75 55 76 \/ 80 50 30 40 $$ CAZ512-200100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening... becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. $$ CAZ515-200100- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph... becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ514-200100- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ529-200100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 55 69 54 69 \/ 90 40 20 30 $$ CAZ530-200100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 57 71 57 71 \/ 80 40 20 20 Big Sur 52 68 52 69 \/ 90 40 20 20 $$ CAZ528-200100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 54 69 55 69 \/ 90 40 20 20 Carmel Valley 52 75 53 74 \/ 90 40 20 20 Hollister 53 71 54 72 \/ 80 50 30 30 $$ CAZ516-200100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 48 69 50 71 \/ 90 60 40 30 $$ CAZ517-200100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. $$ CAZ518-200100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. 