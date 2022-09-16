CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast...Corrected

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-161900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 52 65 / 30

CAZ503-161900-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ502-161900-

Marin Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ506-161900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 82 48 79 / 30

San Rafael 56 81 56 81 / 20

Napa 53 76 52 73 / 20

CAZ504-161900-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 82 58 77 / 20

CAZ006-161900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 68 56 68 / 20

Ocean Beach 56 66 55 64 / 20

CAZ509-161900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-161900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 71 57 70 / 20

Oakland 58 72 58 71 / 20

Fremont 58 72 56 69 / 10

Redwood City 58 77 56 75 / 10

Mountain View 59 71 56 68 / 10

CAZ510-161900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 84 56 80 / 10

Livermore 55 80 54 75 / 10

CAZ513-161900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 76 56 72 / 10

Morgan Hill 53 80 52 77 / 10

CAZ512-161900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ515-161900-

East Bay Hills-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ514-161900-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ529-161900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 72 53 71 / 10

CAZ530-161900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 66 56 67 /

Big Sur 52 72 53 70 /

CAZ528-161900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 66 54 64 /

Carmel Valley 52 72 51 72 /

Hollister 52 72 52 69 /

CAZ516-161900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain, then rain likely Monday. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 76 46 75 /

CAZ517-161900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-161900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 81 46 77 /

