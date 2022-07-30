CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

653 FPUS56 KMTR 301001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

CAZ505-310100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 67 54 64 / 20 10 20 20

$$

CAZ503-310100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-310100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ506-310100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 83 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 80 58 80 / 10 10 20 20

Napa 56 75 57 76 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ504-310100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 90 66 84 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ006-310100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 64 57 66 / 20 20 20 20

Ocean Beach 55 62 56 62 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ509-310100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-310100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 70 59 70 / 10 10 20 10

Oakland 58 70 59 70 / 20 20 20 20

Fremont 60 76 61 74 / 20 10 10 10

Redwood City 60 80 60 79 / 10 10 10 10

Mountain View 59 73 61 72 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ510-310100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 85 60 84 / 0 0 20 20

Livermore 59 87 60 85 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ513-310100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 81 62 80 / 10 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 57 85 59 86 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ512-310100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ515-310100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ514-310100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ529-310100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 57 74 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ530-310100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 69 59 71 / 20 20 10 10

Big Sur 56 70 56 74 / 20 0 10 10

$$

CAZ528-310100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 68 57 70 / 20 10 10 10

Carmel Valley 56 79 57 81 / 10 10 10 10

Hollister 56 77 58 80 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ516-310100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 87 56 86 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ517-310100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-310100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 95 60 94 / 0 0 20 20

$$

_____

