CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

_____

038 FPUS56 KMTR 171001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-180100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-180100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ506-180100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 95 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 88 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-180100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 97 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-180100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 70 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 64 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-180100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ508-180100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 75 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 79 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 82 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 78 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-180100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 91 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-180100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 85 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 93 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-180100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-180100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-180100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ529-180100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 83 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-180100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 72 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 60 85 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-180100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 73 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 56 85 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 87 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to

101. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 97 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-180100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-180100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 100 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather